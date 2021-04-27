Watch And Learn: Graeme North on the data explosion

While owners of middle-ranking horses - those that aren’t ‘Saturday types’ but keep the show on the road in the rest of the week - might not agree as they wrestle the economics of decreasing prize money, for the ‘data nut’ at least, there has never been a better time to develop a new, or expand an existing interest, in horse racing. The world inside and outside the sport has changed irreversibly it would seem over the year, but one overwhelmingly positive development within racing, which has the potential to grow the sport’s appeal to a new audience, has been the explosion of timing data that is now accessible either in raw form on the websites of At The Races and Racing TV, or in a more interpretative format from Timeform. The upside of this data eruption so far as attracting a new, younger audience is that complete novices no longer have to put in years of hard learning; they can establish a near-forensic understanding of how and why a race developed almost instantly. In fact, there’s so much data out there now that any analyst, handicapper, bloodstock agent, punter – anyone who has an analytical foot in the door in effect – who fails to embrace and incorporate this new information into their thinking even in part risks being left behind by those that do. There are many ways to skin the proverbial ‘sectional cat’, of course.

You (the reader) could look to pick out the horse who ran the fastest last furlong or the fastest last two furlongs. You might choose instead to identify the fastest section of a race and then find the horse that ran that section most quickly. You might prefer to look for the horse that ran the fastest opening section of a race as well as the fastest final section. Or you might want to go further and try to turn those time differences into upgrades (such as Timeform provide) by whatever means to identify those horses whose performance as assessed by conventional analysis or handicapping has been underrepresented. Though some of the above approaches have more merit than others, and sectionals should always be considered in view of the overall final time, I wouldn’t discourage any sectional newcomer or novice from exploring any angle they want. Exploration and interpretation of new datasets are part and parcel of the fun of developing your own ‘angle’ and subsequent results will tell you if you are on the right lines. What you will learn along the way is that a good number of race results, particularly on the Flat where split-second events or misjudgments carry more weight than they do over the sticks, need reconstructing to reflect events as they happened (or didn’t happen). It’s no surprise that ‘Sectional Flag’ horses (essentially horses who would have fared a lot better last time had the race panned out differently) as identified by Timeform have such a good record. Let’s apply some of this thinking to last Friday’s bet365-sponsored meeting at Sandown last Friday and see what we can learn from a meeting where last year’s top three-year-old miler Palace Pier was back in action and some Classic contenders were testing the water. Borrowing some figures from Racing TV for means of illustration, five of the seven winners ran not only the fastest last furlong but last two as well as three furlongs in their respective races. That quintet included, as one might have expected, Palace Pier who was easily the fastest through those sections in the Mile, and they can be considered rightful winners of those races. You might be surprised to learn Palace Pier didn’t post the quickest final furlong, or even the quickest final quarter mile, on the day, however - that accolade went to Namoos in the Esher Cup.

Namoos is away and clear at Sandown

That’s not to infer that Namoos is a better horse than Palace Pier, as his finishing splits have to be judged in the context of his overall time which was just over two seconds slower than Palace Pier managed, but the fact he ran the only sub 25 second last two-furlong split on the day, nearly half a second faster than next-best Palace Pier, marks him out as a smart performer already and not one flattered in any way by the winning margin or being allowed his own way in front. If there was one horse at the meeting that didn’t get its head in front but needs treating as if he did, then that horse is Classic Trial runner-up Adayar. In a possibly-better-than-usual renewal, Adayar split two much more prominently ridden rivals as the trio pulled nearly four lengths clear at the end of a well-run race, Adayar running the last two furlongs nearly 0.4 seconds faster than the winner Alenquer. Timeform’s sectional interpretation right flagged up Adayar as the ‘real’ winner but incorporating his final sectional into calculations as well I suspect his ‘superiority’ over Alenquer is even more marked. Hopefully, he can advance his Derby claims in another trial.

Adayar impresses on the clock at Sandown

Adayar’s trainer Charlie Appleby also sent out another Derby possible last week in the shape of Wirko in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. Sectionals show he was the correct winner, for all he’d have been given more to do had Irish raider Hector De Maris (probably second best on the day) not got himself in such a poor position. A winning timefigure of 106 is respectable enough but will need improving on a fair bit if Wirko is to really be considered a credible Derby candidate. Staying with Adayar, his dam Anna Salai won the Prix de la Grotte back in 2010 and that was one of two important Classic Trials run at Longchamp the weekend before last that we didn’t have space to cover last week. Anna Salai posted a Timeform rating of 113 in her Grotte but the latest running won by Cirona was a much weaker affair with a winning timefigure of just 41 and barely a length and a half covering the first seven. Sectionals can be very useful unpicking performances in races such as these where the abilities of the runners are compromised by a slow pace, and they show that both the runner-up Silvestri and the fourth Sweet Lady come out ahead of the winner. Silvestri’s sire Siyouni was responsible for Policy Of Truth, the winner of the colts trial, the Prix de Fontainebleau. Well run (timefigure 100), the Fontainebleau looked a fair enough result, with seemingly no excuses for last year’s top French two-year-old Sealiway. Television pictures can be deceiving, but he looked dwarfed by both the progressive winner and the fourth Easter, who can both be rated 3-4lb better than the result. All in all, though, the Classic picture is little clearer in France than it is over here or in Ireland. We came out in support in favour of Wembley in our first column and hopefully he’ll go close in the 2000 at Newmarket this weekend.

Jockey Robert Havlin