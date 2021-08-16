Adayar misses Prix Niel prep and heads straight to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

His victory at Epsom came at 16/1 – but he proved there was absolutely no fluke in that display when beating his elders in a classy King George performance at Ascot.

Appleby had hoped to run the Frankel colt at ParisLongchamp on Sunday to put him spot on for the European showpiece, but an infection in a hind leg just halted his preparations.

The trainer told www.godolphin.com: “Adayar missed a couple of days, and after discussions, we felt there was no need to press on to a trial (for the Arc). So, the decision was made to head straight to the Arc.

“He has resumed full training, and as a Derby and King George winner, he fully deserves to be running in what is shaping up to be a vintage Arc.”

Paddy Power reacted by pushing Adayar out to 9/2 from 7/2 for the Arc.