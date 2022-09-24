Adayar came through his latest workout with flying colours ahead of a possible tilt at the the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, leaving Charlie Appleby watching the weather forecasts in Paris with interest.

Last season’s Derby and King George winner made his belated return from a lengthy absence at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, winning a three-runner conditions race with ease. Appleby would like to send him to France for a race in which he finished fourth last year, but only if the ground is not too testing. “Adayar worked well this morning, I couldn’t have been happier,” said Appleby. “As I’ve mentioned, we’ll leave him in on Monday and we’ll be on weather watch more so than anything. That is the one thing I can’t control.