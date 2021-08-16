Adayar, who faded into fourth place in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the closing stages after making much of the running, was cut to 5/2 from 6/1 with Sky Bet for the Champion.

This year’s Derby and King George hero missed his intended prep run before last weekend’s Arc.

While Appleby said Adayar is likely to be left in the Ascot race at the five-day confirmation stage on Monday, his participation appears far from guaranteed.

The Godolphin trainer said at Newmarket on Friday: “He’s got an entry in the Champion Stakes, and the likelihood is we’ll leave him in it. That’s partly because conditions – potentially – could suit, but it’s a decision that has still to be made.

“At the minute it’s not even on the radar – he had his first day cantering away yesterday, he cantered again this morning. While I’m not wanting to sound negative, it’s pointless me saying yes because it’s too far away."

In other Champions Day news, John Gosden has also yet to confirm whether Stradivarius will run in the Long Distance Cup. The three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner was last seen on Arc weekend, running a valiant race in defeat behind Trueshan in the Prix du Cadran.

Gosden told ITV Racing: “I need to talk to Bjorn (Nielsen, owner). I think he wants to keep him for next year – there’s a lot of balls in the air, (but) he came back wonderfully from France, he really enjoyed his trip.

“He’s full of himself and out on the heath screaming and shouting.

“Mishriff (Champion Stakes) and Palace Pier (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes) are on target – they worked this week.

“We might well get good ground at Ascot, which of course they didn’t get at Longchamp.

“If you start moving these meetings the climate will tell you who is boss – look what happened at Goodwood this year.”