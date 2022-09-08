Adayar was cut for some high-profile autumn targets after he returned to the track with a comfortable win in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.
Charlie Appleby's Derby and King George winner from last year hadn't been seen in a race since last year's Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot but he showed no signs of rust in the three-runner contest.
Entitled to win easily if anywhere near the level of form he showed at his best as a three-year-old, he loomed up alongside the 102-rated Masekela in the home straight, dismissing him without fuss.
On the bridle and winning by three and three quarter lengths, this was just the return Appleby had in mind with Ascot and Longchamp on the horizon.
A delighted Appleby said: "Full credit to the team they’ve done a great job. We’ve seen what he’s done in the past and you just hope he’s still got the enthusiasm for it. It was a perfect gallop really.
"Whether we decide we go to the Champion Stakes or the Arc we’ll discuss in the next few weeks. We didn’t want him to have a hard race today because of the bounce factor.
"Going in there [Longchamp or Ascot] with a fresh pair of legs is always good."
Paddy Power went 8/1 from 14s about Adayar for the Champion Stakes and 16s from 20s for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
