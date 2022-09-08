Adayar was cut for some high-profile autumn targets after he returned to the track with a comfortable win in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's Derby and King George winner from last year hadn't been seen in a race since last year's Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot but he showed no signs of rust in the three-runner contest. Entitled to win easily if anywhere near the level of form he showed at his best as a three-year-old, he loomed up alongside the 102-rated Masekela in the home straight, dismissing him without fuss. On the bridle and winning by three and three quarter lengths, this was just the return Appleby had in mind with Ascot and Longchamp on the horizon.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!