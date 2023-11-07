Adam West already dreaming of Breeders’ Cup return

Following a narrow victory on the all-weather at Lingfield on his first start of 2023, few could have envisaged the meteoric rise the rapid chestnut would enjoy through the remainder of the year.

A shock Group One victory in the Nunthorpe at York left West and owners Steve and Jolene De’Lemos eyeing an American adventure – and having shaped well on his first start Stateside at Keeneland last month, he headed to the west coast as a major contender for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

It is testament to Live In The Dream’s eyewatering pace that even the American speedballs were unable to land a glove on him during the early stages of the five-furlong contest, but he paid for his early exertions late on and in the end was beaten just over a length into fourth place.

Both West and his pride and joy landed back on home soil on Monday evening – and while the trainer admitted to feeling the effects of the long journey home, he reports Live In The Dream to be none the worse for his experience.

“I got home late last night and so did the horse,” said the Epsom-based trainer. “He almost ran away with me this morning, so he’s obviously feeling good.