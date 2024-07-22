Adam Nicol believes Wise Eagle will be ready to soar in Sky Bet Ebor at York

Adam Nicol’s stable star was considered a lively outsider for the Gold Cup last summer in some quarters after finishing second to Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes, but was virtually pulled up at Royal Ascot and missed the remainder of the season through injury.

It looked as though the seven-year-old’s best days may be behind him after he was well beaten on his first two starts of the current campaign at Newmarket and Haydock, but he proved he is no back number in the Silver Cup with a fine effort to finish third, much to the delight of his trainer.

“It was a massive step forward,” said Nicol.

“I think a lot of people had lost a bit of faith in him after two moderate runs, but he’d had that year off and he’s a seven-year-old now and with these older horses it just takes a bit more time to get them back to their best.

“Two or three years ago, you could trot this lad along the road and he’d be fit, whereas now he takes a bit of galloping. It’s just like us I suppose, as you get a bit older, you get a bit slower, don’t you?

“That’s all I think it’s been down to. I was delighted with the way he travelled. I know they went fast, but the horse that made the running (Al Qareem) still finished second and it was certainly a step in the right direction.”