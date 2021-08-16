Our man in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Adam Houghton, provides three talking points ahead of the £500,000 Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir on Friday.

Another big payday for Barney Roy? A lot of water has passed under the bridge since Barney Roy won the St James’ Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the highlight of a productive three-year-old campaign in 2017. Retired to stud at the end of that season after suffering a soft tissue injury, Barney Roy ultimately proved a lot less successful in his second career than he had been in his first, eventually following in the footsteps of Al Kazeem, George Washington and others by making a surprise return to racing after he was discovered to be subfertile. Gelded and sent to Charlie Appleby, Barney Roy has certainly made a good first of his second attempt at life as a racehorse, winning three times in Group One company and five times in total. He has also racked up the airmiles with those wins being spread across three different countries (France, Germany and the United Arab Emirates), including a comfortable success in the Grosser Preis von Baden on his final appearance of last season.

Barney Roy arrives in Bahrain – the fifth different country he has raced in – on the back of a very light campaign, finishing an encouraging fourth in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket on his only previous run in 2021. That preparation was possibly by design as this valuable contest seems to have been on his agenda for a while, particularly after he was forced to miss the 2020 renewal due to injury. There are no such concerns this year and Barney Roy looked the picture of health when exercising at Sakhir Racecourse on Thursday morning. With a Timeform rating of 119, he also has the best form judged on the pick of his efforts from last season. Stablemate Zakouski didn’t look quite so enthusiastic during his track exercise on Thursday. Indeed, old pro Barney Roy had nearly been and gone by the time Zakouski eventually moved into a canter after planting himself in front of the gathered onlookers for at least 10 minutes. Even when Zakouski did eventually get into his faster paces, he would only consent to go left-handed around the right-handed dirt oval at Sakhir. Appearances can often be deceiving, but something tells me that Zakouski might be one of the trickier training projects at home for Appleby who, nonetheless, has demonstrated recently that there is no better trainer when it comes to identifying the right horses for these international raids.

Barney Roy looking well in Bahrain

Fev Rover syndicate hoping for significant windfall After finishing fifth 12 months ago, Lord Glitters is the oldest horse in the line-up for this year’s Bahrain International Trophy at the age of eight, one year older than Barney Roy and What A Welcome. Like Barney Roy, Lord Glitters was a Group One winner at Royal Ascot earlier in his career, making the breakthrough at the top level with a narrow success in the Queen Anne Stakes in 2019. The popular grey clearly retains plenty of his ability as well having doubled his Group One tally in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan in February, although his form tailed off slightly at the backend of his European campaign. At the other end of the age spectrum, Fev Rover is one of four three-year-olds in the line-up as she joins Lord Glitters – as well as your intrepid reporter – on the long journey from Yorkshire. If Fev Rover could win in Bahrain it would potentially be her final act for Nick Bradley Racing before she goes through the ring at the December Mare Sale at Tattersalls. It would be a fitting send-off and a significant windfall for her syndicate of owners to collect. Corazon (Prix d’Arenberg) and Oscula (Prix Six Perfections) have already won in Group 3 company this season for Nick Bradley Racing, but the prize money on offer in the Bahrain International Trophy blows those races out of the water despite holding the same status. For context, even the Oaks in which the syndicate’s Mystery Angel filled the runner-up spot in June was not worth as much as this race.

Fev Rover herself finished placed in a British classic earlier this year when third behind Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas, pocketing over £40,000 for her troubles. Her career earnings now stand at around £163,000 and trainer Richard Fahey is hopeful – if not bullish – that Fev Rover can more than double that haul with just one big win in conditions she is expected to relish on Friday. “Fev Rover is a filly I’ve really wanted to step up in trip, but I’ve just never had the opportunity,” Fahey explains. “Every time I found a race for her, it has rained all week, so it’s bound to rain before the race tomorrow! “I know she won the Prix Calvados on soft ground, but she’s a filly I’ve always wanted to get on quick ground. I’ve only had two opportunities this year and she was third in a Guineas and second in a Group Two in Ireland. “I do feel a mile and a quarter is where she needs to be. She’s been crying out for 10 furlongs. She needs to improve but she might.” Don’t dismiss the local runners On the face of it, the three locally-trained runners – Emperor of The Sun and Naamoos (both trained by Fawzi Nass) and What A Welcome (Jalil Al Mallah) – also need to improve to trouble the best of the travelling party, at least over this trip in the case of Emperor of The Sun. Emperor of The Sun is one of the top-rated runners on Timeform ratings, but he showed his best form over staying distances in Europe when trained by Donnacha O’Brien. The four-year-old was last seen finishing eighth in the Prix du Cadran over two and a half miles at Longchamp, so he will be dropping back significantly in trip on his first start for new connections on Friday. Nevertheless, the evidence of last year’s Bahrain International Trophy would suggest that you’re playing a dangerous game if you choose to dismiss the two runners trained by Nass. After all, Nass sent out Simsir to upset some more-fancied Europeans runners when successful under an enterprising ride 12 months ago. Lee Newman, who did the steering on Simsir, is booked to partner Emperor of The Sun this time. That leaves Naamoos to be ridden by David Egan, who is not only very excited to be a part of the contest but also glad to have the right trainer in his corner.

