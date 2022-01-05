Adagio back in training after minor setback

Winner of the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last season, Pipe’s charge went on to fill the runner-up position in the Triumph Hurdle and the 4-Y-O Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

Having made a promising seasonal return when beaten three-quarters of a length by West Cork in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, he missed an engagement in the International Hurdle after suffering a minor setback.

Adagio, as big as 33/1 with Paddy Power for the Champion Hurdle, is on the way back, however.

Pipe said: “He has only just started cantering so plans are on hold at the present moment. He just pulled a muscle.

“We are still aiming for the Champion Hurdle, but we would like to get a run in beforehand.

“It isn’t easy trying to find a race for him, as he is only eligible for the Kingwell Hurdle (at Wincanton on February 19) or the Betfair Hurdle (at Newbury on February 7) or races like that, so he has not got too many options.”