The Royal Lodge at Newmarket is among the options under consideration for Chaldean after winning last week’s Acomb Stakes.

Fifth on his Newbury debut at the end of June, the Frankel colt raised his game to get off the mark at the Berkshire circuit last month – earning him a step up to Group Three level at York. Chaldean showed plenty of determination to go with his undoubted ability and connections are preparing to step him up to a mile on his next, making the Royal Lodge on September 24 an obvious port of call. When asked about future plans, Barry Mahon – racing manager for owners Juddmonte – said: “We haven’t really discussed it is the honest answer. It was a busy week, so we’ll catch up this week and see where we are.