Acomb Stakes third Dubawi Legend could chart direct Dewhurst route

Dubawi Legend could head straight for Darley Dewhurst Stakes after missing an intended outing at Doncaster last week.

Hugo Palmer’s juvenile made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at Doncaster in July and was a hot favourite to follow up in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York last month. Dubawi Legend was not disgraced in finishing third on the Knavesmire, but Palmer admitted to being disappointed, such is the regard in which he is held. The youngster was pencilled in to contest either the Flying Scotsman or the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival, but following an unsatisfactory scope, he could now step up to Group One level at Newmarket on October 9.

