Available at 40/1 for Epsom with Betfair prior to the race, the daughter of American Pharoah cruised around on the outside under Shane Crosse before quickly putting the race to bed.

Her dam is an unraced half-sister to Giant’s Causeway and the way the 6/5 favourite sprinted two-and-three-quarter-lengths clear of Thoughts Of June it looks like she has plenty of the family’s ability.

“We think a lot of her. She had a really good run last year and she obviously has an amazing pedigree,” said O’Brien.

“We couldn’t ask for more, we’ll see where we go now but we think she’s an Oaks-type filly. She’s a very big filly so we’ll be managing her gently, maybe something like the Blue Wind would suit.

“We won’t be throwing her in at the deep end, we’ll take baby steps with her. She really is huge, in a way she’s nearly too big and we’ll have to manage her correctly. She hasn’t done anything wrong so far anyway.”