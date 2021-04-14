Abernant Stakes preview: Oxted out to repeat Abernant win at Newmarket on Thursday

The gelded son of Mayson burst on to the sprinting scene with victory in the six-furlong Group Three, which was staged at the track in June last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, before following in his sire’s hoofprints and landing the Group One Darley July Cup.

Although Oxted, who was last sighted finishing down the field on his dirt debut at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is upwards of 10lbs clear of all six of his rivals on official figures the Lambourn handler believes the race will be anything but a penalty-kick.

Teal said: “I’ve been up at the Craven Breeze Up Sales and I walked the track on Monday and if it keeps its moisture with the watering they are doing it will be great.

“In these sprints I don’t think ratings matter and although he is top on ratings and the best horse in the race you still need a bit of luck and everything to go right.

“It is a small field and he is drawn in stall seven but he is good to go. He took the trip to Saudi Arabia fine and we just paid the price for trying to chase the pace on the dirt.

“The weather has been different to out there and it has been brutal but he seems in good shape. He does most of his work on his own because we don’t want to break too many hearts at home but is pretty straightforward to deal with.”

Heading up the opposition is last year’s Stewards’ Cup hero Summerghand from the yard of David O’Meara, who arrives on the back of the winning the All-Weather Sprint Championships Final at Lingfield Park on Good Friday.

O’Meara said: “Summerghand won nicely at Lingfield last time out on finals days. He seems to like Newmarket as he has won on the July Course and been second on the Rowley Mile a few times. He is an absolute legend to train at home as he is very easy to work with.

“He doesn’t do lots at home as he is quite busy on the track. He seems in good form and he is fit from the all-weather and this could be the time of year to take Oxted on.”

Kevin Ryan hopes 2018 Gimcrack Stakes winner Emaraaty Ana can continue his recent revival following a winter wind operation by going one better than on his return to action in a Listed event at Doncaster on the opening day of the season.

Ryan said: “Emaraaty Ana is in great form. He was in very good order at Doncaster, where he was just a bit fresh and did well to finish where he did. The ground should suit him so hopefully he will run well.

“We had a fair idea that something was stopping him in his races last year and the first thing you start with is looking at their wind.

“He appeared to thrive over the winter and it looks like the wind operation worked at Doncaster. We are happy with him going into this.”

The seven runner field is completed by Exalted Angel (Karl Burke) Jouska (Henry Candy), Marly (John Ryan) and Shine So Bright (Andrew Balding).