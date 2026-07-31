A review of the action from Friday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Shayem sinks New York
Shayem (17/2) caused a minor shock in the HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes when turning over the 2/5 favourite Talk Of New York.
Catullus, a stablemate of the market leader, took the field along at a good clip in the Group 3 with Clifford Lee settling Shayem a few lengths off the pacemaker but William Buick appeared to be further back than ideal aboard Talk Of New York.
Shayem started to close on Catullus from three out, readily passed the leader and although Talk Of New York belatedly found his stride, never looked like relinquishing the lead for all that it was just half-a-length at the line.
Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “He is physically improving and Cliff gave him a very good ride. Physically he has just come on in the last two or three months as he has just gone again physically, and his results are showing the same.
“Taking him to Saudi Arabia was a big training error as I should never have tried to the dirt with. All credit to the horse for coming back as he had a horrible time out there. He never handled the dirt at all, and it was a stupid thing to do.
“Cliff is very good with his pace, and his sectionals. We knew the other Godolphin horse was there as a pacemaker and was going to go a nice good gallop. We didn’t want to cut our own throat and try to go with him as we don’t have to make it, and everything panned out well.
“He (Talk Of New York) was a fair way back with three furlongs to run and I thought we are going to get the run of the race here. It was only the last fifty yards of the race that I was just a bit worried that we were pulling up in front a little bit.
“From two and a half furlongs out I was pretty confident that we were the ones to beat. He is a lovely horse.”
We are delighted with that and hopefully we will go to Kentucky Downs or Colonial Park in early September as there are a couple of nice races out there for him. If we don’t go there we will probably come back for the Celebration Mile here.
“I think he would stay an extra furlong. We ran him over a mile two and a bit around Chester and he didn’t really see it out, so a mile one furlong is not beyond him, but a good run mile is perfect for him.”
Charlie Appleby, trainer of Catullus and Talk Of New York, said: “The pace was on there. Most people would say we had a fair bit of ground to make up on them on this track. In these conditions they don’t generally come back.
“At points you could say did he handle the track, but the only thing I would say is asking him to quicken where he was, was always going to be hard.
“I know the lead horse, and I thought he ain’t going to stop, and he didn’t. We had some ground to make up on what was an easy going lead horse on quick ground.
“Of course I would say he would be better on a more conventional track, but we are only looking for excuses. We know there is an engine there as he has shown that there.
“On the day we had a fair bit of ground to make up, and the eventual winner is improving. To do that against those sorts of horses is hard to do, unless you are Bow Echo.”
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'How could you ever doubt Joseph?'
Group race options could now be explored with Defiantly, who went one better than his near miss at Royal Ascot with a dominant success in the Coral Goodwood Handicap.
The Joseph O’Brien-trained gelding had to settle for second best on his last start behind stablemate Kizlyar in the Ascot Stakes over two and a half miles.
However, there was to be no agonising defeat for members of the Australia Bloodstock Two syndicate after the son of Kameko looked a class above his rivals on this occasion.
Racing up with the pace from the get go, the 11/4 favourite was sent for home well over three furlongs from home by Dylan Browne McMonagle.
What looked to be a daring move turned out to be a winning one, with the Group One winning rider getting the perfect response out of his mount with the pair coming home three lengths clear of Berkshire Sundance.
Rob McInnes, of Australia Bloodstock Two, said: “Joseph had Royal Ascot and here in mind, and how could you ever doubt Joseph.
“I vetted the horse last year for Australian Bloodstock. I liked the horse, and it is the first horse I kept a share in. He is just a real, genuine one paced stayer. He hasn’t got any acceleration, but he just keeps going.
“As he really hasn’t got any extra turn off foot we had to take the speed out of all the other horses and the plan was always to be up on the speed.
“That kick three furlongs out was exactly what he said he was going to do. He said he was keen to take off there as he would rather get beaten going too early than getting beaten going too late and he did a perfect thing.
“He is a Group horse, there is probably only one way to find out. At this distance there are a limited field of horses that can compete at this trip, but I will leave it up to Joseph where the horse goes. I’m just enjoying the ride.”
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