A review of the action from Friday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Shayem sinks New York

Shayem (17/2) caused a minor shock in the HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes when turning over the 2/5 favourite Talk Of New York.

Catullus, a stablemate of the market leader, took the field along at a good clip in the Group 3 with Clifford Lee settling Shayem a few lengths off the pacemaker but William Buick appeared to be further back than ideal aboard Talk Of New York.

Shayem started to close on Catullus from three out, readily passed the leader and although Talk Of New York belatedly found his stride, never looked like relinquishing the lead for all that it was just half-a-length at the line.

Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “He is physically improving and Cliff gave him a very good ride. Physically he has just come on in the last two or three months as he has just gone again physically, and his results are showing the same.

“Taking him to Saudi Arabia was a big training error as I should never have tried to the dirt with. All credit to the horse for coming back as he had a horrible time out there. He never handled the dirt at all, and it was a stupid thing to do.

“Cliff is very good with his pace, and his sectionals. We knew the other Godolphin horse was there as a pacemaker and was going to go a nice good gallop. We didn’t want to cut our own throat and try to go with him as we don’t have to make it, and everything panned out well.

“He (Talk Of New York) was a fair way back with three furlongs to run and I thought we are going to get the run of the race here. It was only the last fifty yards of the race that I was just a bit worried that we were pulling up in front a little bit.

“From two and a half furlongs out I was pretty confident that we were the ones to beat. He is a lovely horse.”

We are delighted with that and hopefully we will go to Kentucky Downs or Colonial Park in early September as there are a couple of nice races out there for him. If we don’t go there we will probably come back for the Celebration Mile here.

“I think he would stay an extra furlong. We ran him over a mile two and a bit around Chester and he didn’t really see it out, so a mile one furlong is not beyond him, but a good run mile is perfect for him.”

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Catullus and Talk Of New York, said: “The pace was on there. Most people would say we had a fair bit of ground to make up on them on this track. In these conditions they don’t generally come back.

“At points you could say did he handle the track, but the only thing I would say is asking him to quicken where he was, was always going to be hard.

“I know the lead horse, and I thought he ain’t going to stop, and he didn’t. We had some ground to make up on what was an easy going lead horse on quick ground.

“Of course I would say he would be better on a more conventional track, but we are only looking for excuses. We know there is an engine there as he has shown that there.

“On the day we had a fair bit of ground to make up, and the eventual winner is improving. To do that against those sorts of horses is hard to do, unless you are Bow Echo.”