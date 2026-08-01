A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Rock castles rivals

Hopewell Rock finally began to show some of that promise he had displayed in his younger days when taking a step up in trip in his stride with victory in the Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap at Goodwood.

The gelded son of New Bay arrived at the track without a win to his name since claiming victory in a heavy ground novice contest at Bath back in October 2024, which was the second of two victories he posted as a two year old.

Although things failed to go right for him when well fancied for the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot there was to be no such frustration on his first attempt over a mile and three quarters.

Anchored near the rear of the field early on, the George Boughey-trained 5/1 chance travelled well into the race before striking the front and making his move for home inside the two furlong pole.

Despite Small Fry charging hard at the line he had no answers to Hopewell Rock, who crossed with three quarters of a length to spare.

Boughey said: “For some reason he didn’t turn up at Ascot. He travelled away nicely into it, but he didn’t seem to finish. We were hopeful, if he was at his best, as he looked very well out in the back ring.

“It wasn’t a surprise as although he wasn’t well handicapped off his mark I thought he would be competitive.

“He is a horse for a long time that cup races we have been working back from. He has been patiently ridden, and trained, and I hope that pays dividends going forward.

"He is a horse we bought as a yearling and he is now learning his craft as a four year old. I think there is a lot more ahead of him."

Following the race Hopewell Rock was trimmed into 12/1 from 16/1 for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York next month which is likely to be next on the agenda ahead of a potential trip to the Melbourne Cup in November.

Boughey added: “I think the Melbourne Cup is a lofty target, but it is something that comes into the reckoning. I remember James McDonald saying a couple of years ago when are you bringing one down, and when he was owned by Sheikh Obaid I kind of earmarked him as one who could go down there. He is a very straightforward and sound animal.

“Ryan said he loved the hustle and bustle, so a race like that would suit him, but he has got to step up again. He is in the Ebor and at the moment York is a pretty natural stepping point.”