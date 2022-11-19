He was already in trouble when a slow leap at the fourth fence from home sealed his fate, with Blackmore quickly admitting defeat and pulling up before the next obstacle.

Eight months on from becoming the first female rider to win the Gold Cup, Blackmore settled A Plus Tard at the rear of the five-runner field, but had started to ask questions of her mount leaving the back straight.

He was unsurprisingly all the rage for his eagerly-awaited return to action as the 1-2 favourite, but it was clear from a relatively early stage that it was not going to be plain sailing.

It was a similar story at Cheltenham in March as A Plus Tard sprinted up the hill to mark himself down as the clear king of the division.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight-year-old was imperious in winning on Merseyside 12 months ago, sauntering 22 lengths clear under Rachael Blackmore.

“I was never that happy, to be honest,” she said afterwards.

“When I did decide we were going to pull up, he stopped very quickly under me – he was very easy to pull up

“He seems fine trotting back, but I was never that happy throughout the race.”

Asked whether she felt the soft ground was a factor, Blackmore added: “Possibly, but he’s a very classy horse and I was hoping that wouldn’t have been an issue that would make him pull up.”

De Bromhead was similarly perplexed and will give A Plus Tard a full check up on his return to Ireland.

“It was obviously too bad to be true. That’s the best thing to say I think for the moment,” said the County Waterford handler.

“We’ll get him home and see. He was in mighty form coming over, but he looked laboured didn’t he?

“Maybe the ground (was a factor), but I don’t want to make excuses. It was too bad to be true and that’s it.

“He seems fine, but we’ll scope him and check him. We can’t say anything (about future plans), we need to go through everything.

“It was very unlike him.”

More reaction from beaten Betfair Chase connections

Joe Tizzard, trainer of runner-up Eldorado Allen, said: “I am delighted and that was almost like having a winner. He has run a blinder and Brendan said he galloped all the way to the line. I am as proud as punch. Protektorat was a great winner.

“I am not sure where he goes next but he has a King George entry and we’ll have a look. He doesn’t owe us anything.”

Brendan Powell, rider of Eldorado Allen, added: “He ran an absolute blinder. None of us like finishing second, but we’ll take that.

“We were beaten fair and square and we’ve beaten some pretty good animals to boot.”

Paul Nicholls, trainer of the third Frodon, said: “He has run a great race and stayed on well.

“We said there was some good prize money on offer and he has got some of it. I am thrilled.

“From the way he stayed on, it almost looks like he want a bit further these days! I am not totally sure where he goes next but he could go back to Kempton for the King George (which Frodon won in 2020).”

Daryl Jacob, rider of fourth-placed Bristol de Mai, said: “I’m very happy with him and the ground wasn’t soft enough. He’s run a mighty race for an 11 year old.”