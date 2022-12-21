A Plus Tard could have the chance to atone for his Haydock disappointment in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, with Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero amongst the 11 entries for the December 28 contest.

It was when winning the Christmas Grade One in 2020 that the eight-year-old first announced himself as a leading player in the staying division and although having to settle for second behind stablemate Minella Indo at Prestbury Park later that season, got his crowning moment earlier this year when romping away with the blue riband in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. Minella Indo could make his seasonal bow in the Savills, while De Bromhead has a third string to his bow in Envoi Allen, winner of the Champion Chase at Down Royal on his return last month. A Plus Tard was beaten a short head by Galvin in this race last year and the defending champion is one of three entered for the race by Gordon Elliott alongside Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated and Fury Road.

Franco De Port, Stattler, Royal Rendezvous and Kemboy are all possible for Willie Mullins, with the latter holding an enviable record in the race – scoring by seven and a half lengths in 2018, before finishing fourth, second and third in subsequent years. Defending champion Klassical Dream is one of a maximum 15 runners for the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle that also features on the December 28 card. Paul Townend produced a canny ride to slip the field and make all when scoring 12 months ago and will lock horns with last year’s runner-up and 2020 hero Flooring Porter once again as Gavin Cromwell’s stable star continues his journey back to Cheltenham, where he will look to become a three-time winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle.