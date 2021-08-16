Runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, the seven-year-old is clear favourite to go one better in March off the back of his 22-length demolition job on Merseyside.

Next on the agenda for the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding is a defence of his crown in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Minella Indo, meanwhile, could renew rivalry with A Plus Tard, or head for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Of his Haydock hero, De Bromhead said: “He’s great. He got home on Sunday morning and he was really good. He’s out in the field today and we’re really happy with him.

“He is certainly going to the Savills and no decision has been made on Minella Indo as yet. He’ll be entered for both that and the King George and we’ll see nearer the time what everyone wants to do.”

More immediately the County Waterford handler is looking forward to the return of his Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, who will on Sunday bid to join Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple’s Jade as a three-time winner of the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

“Honeysuckle seems in great form,” the trainer added.

“She schooled this morning and jumped well. Rachael (Blackmore) was happy with her, so all good.”