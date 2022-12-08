The eight-year-old was sent off the 1-2 favourite to repeat his victory of 12 months previously in the Betfair Chase but Rachael Blackmore never looked completely happy.

No explanation could be found on the day for his lacklustre display – the first time in 20 races A Plus Tard had failed to make the frame.

However, De Bromhead is hopeful he may have discovered what was ailing him and should A Plus Tard come through his next few tests positively, there is still a possibility he could run at Leopardstown during the festive period.

“He had a couple of issues and we are working on them now and he seems much better. I hope they aren’t serious (issues), he seems in great form so hopefully not, but we have to do a few more tests,” said De Bromhead.

“He won’t necessarily bypass Leopardstown at Christmas and we don’t know yet for sure. He seems great, so once he passes the couple of tests and we are happy with him, we’ll go but we’ll see nearer the time.”