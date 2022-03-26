The four-year-old son of Hot Streak flew down the stands' side rail and was no for catching, holding the late challenges of Richard Hannon's Happy Romance and the reopposing Man Of Promise, trained by Charlie Appleby, to score at odds of 11/1.

Last year's Prix de l'Abbaye hero was made to settle for second in his Meydan debut earlier in the month but reversed the form with Man Of Promise in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

A Group 1 winner again! A Case Of You beats Happy Romance and Man Of Promise in the Al Quoz Sprint for @adomcguinness1 and @WhelanRonan at Meydan! #DWC22 pic.twitter.com/VQ6vgvBpfx

McGuinness said: “Ronan, we call him Ronnie, is a world-class rider he’s proved it on this horse’s last two wins.

“I told him we had to get out. We were behind the Godolphin horse, but we knew we had a huge help being on this side. His last furlong is his best, and even though the favourite was beside us we beat him well.

“It was soft ground when he won in Paris and quickish here, but good horses go on any ground.

“He will be ok over a fast five furlongs at Ascot (King’s Stand), but the big ones are the Abbaye and then the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland where the five and a half furlongs with a bit of juice in the ground would be ideal.”

Whelan said: “France was special for a number of different reasons, but we came here as a proven Group One horse and were chasing the win, not the prize money lower down.

“I thought I’d committed too soon but he pricked his ears and went again. I found a golden highway.”