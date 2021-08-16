A Case Of You is in fine shape and acclimatising well in California as he bids for a fairytale Breeders’ Cup victory at Del Mar.

The three-year-old has already provided Ado McGuinness with his first Group One success – when finishing with a flourish to get up for a thrilling short-head verdict in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Arc day. A Case Of You had last year’s returning Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint heroine Glass Slippers five lengths behind him in third that day. McGuinness can therefore have realistic hopes of cracking America too, and he reports that the transatlantic venture is going very much to plan so far.