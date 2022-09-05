Ado McGuinness does not expect an enforced mid-season break to count against A Case Of You in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The four-year-old has built up an ultra-consistent record in top sprints all around the world, but was well beaten in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Ascot. His last poor run also came at the Royal meeting, in last year’s Commonwealth Cup, but in between he won Group Ones in France and Dubai as well as finishing fifth to Golden Pal at the Breeders’ Cup. Beaten half a length by Romantic Proposal in the Flying Five 12 months ago, McGuinness is looking forward to another good run.