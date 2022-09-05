Sporting Life
Ronan Whelan all smiles on A Case Of You
A Case Of You ‘looks a million dollars’ ahead of Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh

By Sporting Life
13:46 · MON September 05, 2022

Ado McGuinness does not expect an enforced mid-season break to count against A Case Of You in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The four-year-old has built up an ultra-consistent record in top sprints all around the world, but was well beaten in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Ascot.

His last poor run also came at the Royal meeting, in last year’s Commonwealth Cup, but in between he won Group Ones in France and Dubai as well as finishing fifth to Golden Pal at the Breeders’ Cup.

Beaten half a length by Romantic Proposal in the Flying Five 12 months ago, McGuinness is looking forward to another good run.

Regarding Ascot he said: “The horse wasn’t right. We did a few tests on him and he was recovering from a virus after it.

“He must have picked up something. Where I don’t know, but we gave him a good break.

“He’s fine now, he’s in great form and looks a million dollars.

“The fact he hasn’t run since Ascot doesn’t concern me. If he was a three-mile chaser it might do but he’s a five-furlong sprinter, he’s got to run for 57 or 58 seconds so it’s not too bad.”

