28/1 into even-money fav: Major gamble landed at Downpatrick as Anyway justifies strong market support

The plunge on the David Budds-trained five-year-old started around 9.50am when 28/1 across the board and within 15 minutes he was an 11/1 shot. The money kept pouring in for Anyway ahead of the Philip McBurney Racing Handicap Hurdle (2.40) and by 2.20 the majority of layers had cut him to 100/30 favourite.

The gamble showed no sign of stopping just before the off and Anyway, who had finished sixth and eighth at 20/1 and 25/1 in his first two handicap starts at Wexford (May 31) and Punchestown (June 11) respectively, ultimately went off an even-money shot in the hands of Michael O'Sullivan, who was a replacement for Donagh Meyler after the latter picked up an injury in a fall at Killarney on Saturday.

The race itself went according to plan for the market leader's supporters, Anyway settling in a share for fourth on the inside rail through the early stages before latching onto the leaders on the approach to the home straight.

O'Sullivan brought him with a well-timed run at the final flight and the horse quickly settled matters on the long run-in, going on to score eased down by eight and a half lengths from 11/4 shot Gwan Tadhg.