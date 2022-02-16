Love Envoi steps up in class as she bids to take her perfect record to five in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown on Thursday.

Harry Fry’s six-year-old won a bumper when trained in Ireland and has since recorded three victories this winter since joining the Dorset trainer. “She seems good, we were pleased to see the rain over the weekend and an unsettled forecast. She thrives in soft conditions which we look like getting,” said Fry ahead of the Grade Two test. “Obviously, we dropped in trip to two miles at Lingfield and she won well. We’re stepping back back up in trip, having won over further already this season. “She’s got a penalty for winning a class two at Lingfield, but she’s done everything right so far. This is a step up in grade again and we’ll see how she copes.”