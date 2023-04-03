The son of Olden Times won the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last season which set up a return to the Rowley Mile for the Classic.

He outran odds of 33/1 to finish fourth behind Coroebus and having shaped like a step up in trip would suit, connections began dreaming of Derby glory at Epsom.

However, a setback during the week of the big race saw him cruelly ruled out of the blue riband and he has been on the sidelines ever since.

Switched from Roger Varian to Andrew Balding, it was hoped Eydon would return to the track in the early stages of the 2023 season. But a further problem means he will now miss the key summer months, with connections eyeing an autumn return.