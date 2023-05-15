Her two-and-three-quarter lengths defeat of Spycatcher last May was one of five victories throughout a remarkable 2022 for the six-year-old mare.

She went on to win the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five before ending her season with a creditable fourth at the Breeders’ Cup.

Quinn said: “She had a break after America, but she’s been back in a while. We’re pleased how she’s training but all of her life she’s been getting the mares’ allowance and now, with her Group One penalty, obviously she’s giving weight to colts – which won’t be easy.

"But we’re happy with her and it’s a great place to start off her season.”

Marshman began his season in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly in mid-April, a race he won by a length and a quarter after a 205-day break. The success resumed Marshman’s career after a good juvenile campaign that saw him take two novice events before finishing second in the Gimcrack when beaten by Godolphin’s Noble Style.

He now returns to the Knavesmire to take on the same course and distance in an intriguing Group Two event over six furlongs, where he will cross paths again with stablemate Cold Case, the colt who finished third behind him in the Gimcrack.