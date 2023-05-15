John Quinn fears Highfield Princess' penalty for winning at Group One level last season will make it difficult for her to successfully defend her 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes title at York on Wednesday.
Her two-and-three-quarter lengths defeat of Spycatcher last May was one of five victories throughout a remarkable 2022 for the six-year-old mare.
She went on to win the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five before ending her season with a creditable fourth at the Breeders’ Cup.
Quinn said: “She had a break after America, but she’s been back in a while. We’re pleased how she’s training but all of her life she’s been getting the mares’ allowance and now, with her Group One penalty, obviously she’s giving weight to colts – which won’t be easy.
"But we’re happy with her and it’s a great place to start off her season.”
Marshman began his season in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly in mid-April, a race he won by a length and a quarter after a 205-day break. The success resumed Marshman’s career after a good juvenile campaign that saw him take two novice events before finishing second in the Gimcrack when beaten by Godolphin’s Noble Style.
He now returns to the Knavesmire to take on the same course and distance in an intriguing Group Two event over six furlongs, where he will cross paths again with stablemate Cold Case, the colt who finished third behind him in the Gimcrack.
"He’s in great form at home, he’s been working well with Cold Case,” said Nick Bradley of owners Nick Bradley Racing. “I wouldn’t say he’s in front or behind, it’s hard to say as they do everything on the bridle."
Of his Gimcrack run last season he added: “If you look at the horses behind him, Cold Case was four lengths behind him, Royal Scotsman was six lengths behind. I think that was a really, really good race.”
Bradley reports the horse to have fared well following his Chantilly success, a race that has set him up nicely for his seasonal debut on British turf.
He said: “I was delighted with that performance, what I was impressed about was the way he accelerated away from the field – he put the race to bed really quickly. We expected him to get tired and he did, but he’s come out of the race really well and it should put him spot on for this."
As well as recent Ascot winner Cold Case, the Duke of York also features Australian ace The Astrologist and the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force.
