The 12-year-old is something of a seasoned pro around Aintree, completing the course five times out of five so far, and O’Brien is keeping her fingers crossed that the pair can make it six next week.

And she is hoping to add another landmark to her burgeoning CV by riding in the Randox Foxhunters' Chase on board Sir Jack Yeats , who is owned and trained by her father.

O’Brien is the daughter of top Jump trainer Fergal and having ridden a winner on her first-ever ride at Carlisle in August 2021, she had her first victory over obstacles at Leicester at the end of February.

The 17-year-old is currently studying Business, Psychology and Core Maths at The Cotswolds School in Bourton-on-the-Water, but away from the textbooks her career as a jockey is going from strength to strength.

She said: “I’m so looking forward to it. The horse I’m riding Sir Jack Yeats has been round there a few times and completed every time, so he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“This race is what he was bought for so hopefully he can do me proud. You wouldn’t think he's 12 either, he goes about his work every day like a fresh two-year-old – he’s absolutely ridiculous!

“I’ve ridden him four times now and he’s been great. He’s a relatively straightforward ride and the main thing is just to keep him interested – as he’s an older horse and he’s very wise to everything now. If you get that right he’s such a good spin in a race.

“We took most of our Aintree horses to Lambourn the other day for a gallop and three had a pop over the Grand National fences over there. Sir Jack Yeats was one of them and I could barely hold him because he just goes so numb! The fences really light him up and he just loves it.

“The main aim is to get round and I’d love for him to run well because he deserves it as he’s such a good horse. We’ll see how he goes as there are some really nice horses in there.

“I had to get a Category B amateur licence to be able to ride in the Foxhunters, I went up to Doncaster for a few days in February to get it sorted, so I can’t wait to get going now.”

Fern will still be on her Easter Holidays this week, but she revealed that her teachers have been more than supportive of her side hustle.

She continued: “I’m in my second year of college, so I do my A-Levels this summer. I’m still on my Easter holidays during Aintree thank God!

“It’s tricky balancing my studies with racing, it would be easier if I only had to go into school two or three days a week but I’m in five days a week. It gives me less freedom to be able to ride out in the mornings, which is frustrating, but it’s only until June so hopefully it will be worth it!

“I think the only person at my school who’s into his racing is my headteacher Mr Morgan, so that’s a good ally to have! He’s been absolutely brilliant as has my head of year. I’m very lucky with school in that they’ve been super supportive of the racing.

“My teachers will probably want me to bring my books to Aintree, but I think I might have a couple of days off and focus on the racing!”