Zoulu Chief had beaten only one rival home on his debut for Heather Main at Salisbury a couple of weeks ago but he proved a completely different proposition at Newbury to register a four-and-three-quarter-length success under Marco Ghiani.

Zoulu Chief was a third winner at 100/1 or more for Main following victories for Cody Wyoming (100/1 at Lingfield in 2011) and Island Bandit (125/1 at Newbury in 2021).

Speaking on Racing TV, Main said: "150/1 - I can believe it. These are always very competitive maidens or novices here but he's always been such a genuine horse who really digs in at home and he's got that action where he puts his head down and really goes for it. We've always really liked him so I'm not terribly surprised, just pleasantly surprised."

She added: "I'm not a gambler but I wish I was now!"

The biggest-price winner in Britain this century is 200/1, while in Ireland there have been a couple of winners at 300/1, with He Knows No Fear (Leopardstown in 2020) and Sawbuck (Punchestown in 2022) achieving that feat.

Nine horses have won at a price of 200/1 in Britain this century, with the most recent being Inspiratrice who struck at Taunton in December 2022.