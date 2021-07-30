Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Battaash breaks the track record at Goodwood
Battaash breaks the track record at Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood preview: 15 rivals for Battaash

By Sporting Life
15:12 · SAT July 24, 2021

Battaash will face a maximum of 15 rivals in his pursuit of a remarkable fifth successive King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ record-breaking sprinter was joined among the six-day confirmations for Friday’s Group Two feature by Kevin Ryan’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint heroine and dual European Group One winner Glass Slippers – who was also runner-up in this race 12 months ago.

Ryan’s mare has not run since her victory at Keeneland last November – while Battaash also made a late start to his campaign, after a winter setback, when he managed only fourth as he sought to retain his King’s Stand title at Royal Ascot last month.

Also in potential opposition this time are Archie Watson’s three-year-old Dragon Symbol, second in both Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup and then the July Cup at Newmarket.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

David Griffiths’ Ornate and John Quinn’s filly Liberty Beach, third and fourth respectively in last year’s King George Stakes and behind Battaash again when down the field in the King’s Stand, may also both try again.

Quinn could also be represented by Keep Busy, while Tim Easterby’s pair of Winter Power and Art Power are further contenders of note.

The two Group Threes on the card are the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes and the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

David Simcock’s nine-year-old Desert Encounter won the former in 2019 and was second 12 months ago to William Haggas’ Pablo Escobarr. Both may return, among 22 remaining possibles – which include another for Simcock, Oriental Mystique.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Also in the reckoning are Jim Goldie’s in-form evergreen Euchen Glen and this month’s York Group Three scorer Hukum, for Owen Burrows – while Aidan O’Brien’s Group One winner Mogul may drop down in class.

The unbeaten Baaeed, for Haggas and Battaash and Hukum’s owners Shadwell Estate, takes the eye among 13 three-year-olds in the Thoroughbred Stakes.

In potential opposition are Shadwell’s Mutasaabeq, for Hills, Roger Varian’s El Drama and Charlie Appleby’s pair La Barrosa and One Ruler.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING