We provide a full rundown of the potential challengers in Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

AMEYNAH 🌟🌟 Built on promising debut second last October when landing seven furlong course maiden in good style at the Craven meeting. Should have any issues with the miles and she clearly handles the course, it's just a matter of whether she can become a Group One filly so quickly and on balance it's going to be tough.

CACHET 🌟🌟 Sharp enough to win first time out last season but then went without a success for the rest of her fairly busy juvenile campaign. Gained deserved triumph in the Nell Gwyn here on her comeback but there's much more depth to this and her stamina for the mile looks doubtful. DISCOVERIES 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Bred out of the top drawer being a full sister to Alpha Centauri and her trainer obviously knows the family very well. Won the Moyglare at the Curragh in September which is traditionally a very good pointer and no doubt she'll improve again for the first crack at a mile. Big chance if taking to the track. FLASH BETTY 🌟 Has a significant chunk to find on form and she's completely unexposed after an extremely busy time of things at two. Looks to be making up the numbers here, quite frankly. HELLO YOU 🌟🌟 Could be a chance the Nell Gwyn run was needed (easy in the market) but still a bit disappointing given how she weakened and she didn't look the strongest of finishers on her one go over a mile last year out at the Breeders' Cup. Tough to envisage her making up into a Classic filly this time around.

HOMELESS SONGS 🌟🌟 Form ties in quite nicely after beating Agartha in the Group Three Trial at Leopardstown a month ago but participation not set in stone according to reports and no surprise to see her campaigned over even further before too long. JUNCTURE 🌟🌟 Coped well with first attempt at a mile when readily landing Listed event at Dundalk in early-March but looked to have one or two limitations exposed when second in Group Three company last term. Likely to be playing for places at best if making the trip for this (not certain). MALAVATH 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Progressed sharply at two and still looked on the up when finishing well from the back to grab second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Del Mar. Duly stepped up to the mark when beating classy compatriot Zellie in major French trial at Deauville recently and should prove a massive threat to the British and Irish contingent. MISE EN SCENE 🌟🌟 Won first two starts before shaping better than the bare form when fourth to Inspiral in the Fillies' Mile here in October. The Breeders' Cup looked a little too much too soon and she's got it to prove again on the back of that effort, but good chance she'll make up into a very smart three-year-old given her pedigree and the promise she showed last year.

PROSPEROUS VOYAGE 🌟🌟🌟 Epsom maiden winner who was only third to Mise En Scene in Goodwood Group Three but showed improved form to twice follow home Inspiral in quality back-end races at Doncaster and Newmarket. Rating of 110 gives her a sound chance of being involved and she seems to handle any ground. SANDRINE 🌟🌟🌟 Proved to be a star two-year-old for Andrew Balding last season, winning her first three starts before excellent placed efforts at Group Two and Group One level. All five outings did come over six furlongs though and her pedigree suggests she could well be more sprinter than miler. TENEBRISM 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Loads of speed in her pedigree being a daughter of Caravaggio out of a Pivotal mare and she looked extremely sharp when winning over five furlongs last March. A subsequent issue kept her off the track until winning the Cheveley Park Stakes here in September so no doubt she's top class but the question over her stamina for a mile has to come under the spotlight given she's the market leader. Either way she's an exciting talent for a trainer who can do little wrong in these early Classics so impossible to ignore. TOY 🌟🌟 Looks the O'Brien third-string on paper but that hasn't always proved a barrier to success and she had improved with each visit to the racecourse. Didn't have to step up much to land odds-on in a seven-furlong Cork maiden last time and probably more to come but decent ground would be a new experience and not sure she'll be quite ready to take a starring role.

TUESDAY 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Another for the Ballydoyle maestro and plenty was being talked about her heading into the winter having been beaten just a short head by subsequent Group One winner Discoveries in a Curragh maiden first time out. It wasn't completely plain-sailing when making a successful seasonal return in a Naas maiden at the end of March but pleasing nevertheless and she's got a superb pedigree with Classics in mind. Could be a real player. WILD BEAUTY 🌟🌟🌟 Held her form admirably well throughout seven-race juvenile campaign, picking up wins at Haydock and Newbury early on before claiming top-level success in Canada in September. Couldn't get near Inspiral when only fifth in the Fillies Mile and although toughed it out to win the Fred Darling on recent return, she might just lack a change of gear to emerge on top this time. ZELLIE 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Anything her trainer sends for British Classics has to be afforded respect and this daughter of Wootton Bassett is no exception. She was a model of consistency last term, right up to winning the Group One Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend at Longchamp. Shaped well behind Malavath in recent prep run and not impossible to think she can reverse the form if a bit sharper. She'd surely prefer much softer ground, though.