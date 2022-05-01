The Zoffany filly, who had chased home absent winter ante-post favourite Inspiral on her final two outings last year, was closing on Cachet all the way to the line but the winning post came too soon as she went down fighting by a neck.

Given how strongly 33/1 chance Prosperous Voyage stayed on in the final furlong, Beckett is not surprisingly looking at going up in trip and the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on May 29 is already inked in.

He said: “I think it was a good effort and everything went to plan through the race, we were always going to ride her positively.

“We just ran out of road, but that is life. It was a terrific effort and she will probably go a mile and a quarter now.

“She is in the Prix Saint-Alary and that might be an option. I never felt she would get further than 10 furlongs, but we will see.

“I didn’t put her in the Oaks as I thought we would come here and then go to the Prix Saint-Alary.

“Rob (Hornby) said everything went to plan and she ran a terrific race but that she just got beat.”