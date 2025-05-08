Menu icon
Minnie Hauk is on top at Chester

What sport is on TV today? Daily guide to sports betting events to watch and stream

By Sporting Life
Other Sports
Thu May 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Get details of today's key sporting action to watch live on television or stream.

Today's TV highlights

1.10pm-4pm – ITV4 and ITVX

ITV Racing broadcasts five races live from Chester's May meeting, including the Ormonde Stakes at 3.05.

7pm – Sky Sports Action

Premier League Darts takes place in Leeds where Nathan Aspinall faces the daunting task of taking on Luke Littler, after Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries have locked horns.

8pm – TNT Sports and Sky Sports

Manchester United and Tottenham both take commanding leads into the second legs of their respective Europa League semi-finals, live across the TNT Sports network.

On Sky Sports, Bristol City and Sheffield United kick off the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Racing

ITV4 and ITVX – 1.10pm

  • Chester – 1.30-3.40pm

Racing TV

  • Huntingdon – 1.45-4.25pm
  • Stratford – 5.25-8.05pm
  • Chelmsford – 6.20-8.55pm
  • Tipperary – 5.05-8.15pm

Sky Sports Racing

  • Chester – 1.30-4.45pm
  • Brighton – 2.25-5.10pm

Football

Sky Sports Football and Main Event

  • Bristol City vs Sheffield United

TNT Sports 1

  • Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao – 8.00pm

TNT Sports 2

  • Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham – 8.00pm

TNT Sports 3

  • Chelsea vs Djurgardens – 8.00pm

TNT Sports 4

  • Fiorentina vs Real Betis – 8.00pm

Darts

Sky Sports Action

  • Premier League – 7.00pm

Golf

Sky Sports Golf

  • Turkish Airlines Open – 11.30am
  • Truist Championship – 4.30pm

Tennis

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis

  • Rome Masters – 10.00am

Cricket

Sky Sports Cricket

  • IPL: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 3.00pm

Sky Sports Mix

  • Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 4.00pm

Other sports

TNT Sports 1

  • Cycling: Vuelta a Espana – 2.30

Channel 5

  • Snooker: World Seniors Championship – 12.00pm

