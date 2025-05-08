What sport is on TV today? Daily guide to sports betting events to watch and stream

Get details of today's key sporting action to watch live on television or stream.
Today's TV highlights
1.10pm-4pm – ITV4 and ITVX
ITV Racing broadcasts five races live from Chester's May meeting, including the Ormonde Stakes at 3.05.
7pm – Sky Sports Action
Premier League Darts takes place in Leeds where Nathan Aspinall faces the daunting task of taking on Luke Littler, after Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries have locked horns.
8pm – TNT Sports and Sky Sports
Manchester United and Tottenham both take commanding leads into the second legs of their respective Europa League semi-finals, live across the TNT Sports network.
On Sky Sports, Bristol City and Sheffield United kick off the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
Racing
ITV4 and ITVX – 1.10pm
- Chester – 1.30-3.40pm
Racing TV
- Huntingdon – 1.45-4.25pm
- Stratford – 5.25-8.05pm
- Chelmsford – 6.20-8.55pm
- Tipperary – 5.05-8.15pm
Sky Sports Racing
- Chester – 1.30-4.45pm
- Brighton – 2.25-5.10pm
Football
Sky Sports Football and Main Event
- Bristol City vs Sheffield United
TNT Sports 1
- Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao – 8.00pm
TNT Sports 2
- Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham – 8.00pm
TNT Sports 3
- Chelsea vs Djurgardens – 8.00pm
TNT Sports 4
- Fiorentina vs Real Betis – 8.00pm
Darts
Sky Sports Action
- Premier League – 7.00pm
Golf
Sky Sports Golf
- Turkish Airlines Open – 11.30am
- Truist Championship – 4.30pm
Tennis
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis
- Rome Masters – 10.00am
Cricket
Sky Sports Cricket
- IPL: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 3.00pm
Sky Sports Mix
- Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 4.00pm
Other sports
TNT Sports 1
- Cycling: Vuelta a Espana – 2.30
Channel 5
- Snooker: World Seniors Championship – 12.00pm