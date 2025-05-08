What sport is on TV today? Daily guide to sports betting events to watch and stream

Today's TV highlights

1.10pm-4pm – ITV4 and ITVX

ITV Racing broadcasts five races live from Chester's May meeting, including the Ormonde Stakes at 3.05.

7pm – Sky Sports Action

Premier League Darts takes place in Leeds where Nathan Aspinall faces the daunting task of taking on Luke Littler, after Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries have locked horns.

8pm – TNT Sports and Sky Sports

Manchester United and Tottenham both take commanding leads into the second legs of their respective Europa League semi-finals, live across the TNT Sports network.

On Sky Sports, Bristol City and Sheffield United kick off the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.