Mark Cavendish denied record as Wout Van Aert wins final Tour de France stage

Cavendish was seeking his fifth stage victory of this Tour which would have moved him clear of Eddy Merckx as the winner of a record 35.

But it was not to be as the Manxman got squeezed out on the run to the line and Merckx’s compatriot took his third stage win of this Tour – completing the set with a sprint after his successes in the mountains and in Saturday’s time trial.

Cavendish had to check his sprint more than once as he struggled to find a gap before coming in third behind Van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.

Tadej Pogacar, 22, crossed the line safely to confirm his second consecutive overall title for UAE Team Emirates.

The fairytale ending to this Tour was not to be, but this will still go down as a remarkable performance from Cavendish.

After several seasons disrupted by injury and illness, the 36-year-old did not expect to be competing in the Tour but stepped in after an injury to team-mate Sam Bennett and looked back to his best as he took his first stage wins since 2016.

As history beckoned, Van Aert had joked that he would do his best to defend Merckx’s record for Belgium, and though he could not stop Cavendish equalling it, the Jumbo-Visma rider was there to make sure it was not broken on the Champs-Elysees.

The stage win added to the remarkable salvage job Jumbo-Visma have done in this Tour after losing leader Primoz Roglic in the opening week – having now won four stages and taken second overall through Jonas Vingegaard, all despite only finishing with four riders.