Tokyo 2020: History for Team GB in swimming one-two

A review of Tuesday's action at the Olympic Games, where Britain bagged a famous one-two in the pool.
Tom Dean stormed to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle and Great Britain were left to celebrate a famous one-two after Duncan Scott collected silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Dean, who twice contracted coronavirus last year, was third heading into the final 50 metres while Scott was down in sixth at the halfway stage, but the pair finished strongly.
Dean finished in a time of one minute and 44.22 seconds, edging out his British compatriot by 0.04secs, with Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer claiming bronze a further 0.4s back.
Scott, a bronze medallist over the distance at the 2019 World Championship, was heavily fancied coming into this showpiece after setting the quickest qualifying time in Monday’s semi-finals, with Dean fourth fastest.
But Dean was into his stride almost immediately from lane six and after pipping his GB team-mate, he raised both hands and stared at the screen confirming his win almost in a state of disbelief.
This result marks the first time two British male swimmers have shared an Olympic podium since London 1908.
Dean told the BBC: “I knew it was going to be a dogfight. I didn’t know how people were going to swim it.
“I just want to say thanks to everyone back home. I’m just lost for words. It’s amazing.”
Great Britain claimed a first women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928 as they delivered an extraordinary bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
The team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation.
The Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008.
Simone Biles’ bid to claim her first Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games suffered a major setback as she was forced to withdraw after one rotation.
Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.
Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete again as the Americans finished second.
Charlotte Dujardin won a record-equalling fifth Olympic medal as Great Britain’s dressage team took bronze in the team final at Tokyo Equestrian Park.
Dujardin, the reigning individual dressage champion, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry finished third behind Olympic title holders Germany and runners-up the United States.
It was Britain’s third successive Olympic team medal in the sport, while 36-year-old Dujardin matched the best Olympic medal haul for a British woman of five achieved by rower Dame Katherine Grainger.
Dujardin, riding major championship debutant Gio, anchored the British team’s performance, posting a score of 2617 points for third place, just 24 points overall behind the United States.
Bianca Walkden became the latest British taekwondo star to suffer final-second agony as she was forced to settle for her second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the Makuhari Hall in Tokyo.
The three-time world champion led South Korea’s Dabin Lee by two points in their semi-final but a three-point head-kick right on the button gave her opponent a 25-24 win and sent Walkden into the repechage.
Just as she had rallied in Rio five years ago, Walkden showed admirable resolve to overcome Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland 7-3 and ensure a place on the podium, but it will scarcely ease her pain at coming up just short on the biggest stage.
She said: “I’m glad I came away with an Olympic medal but it was not the colour I trained for or expected. I gave my heart and soul in that semi and was a little bit unlucky with some of the decisions.
“I wanted to come out and be a true champion like I train for every day, I wanted to stand there with my head held high and fight no matter what.
“I feel a little bit dead inside and it’s killing me. It’s a medal, just not the colour I wanted. I might paint over it when I get it home, no-one has to know.
“I didn’t want to run around with the flag afterwards but I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to coach, the physio and all the people involved. It was really hard to do but it was for my friends and all my family. Deep down I was dying to cry.”