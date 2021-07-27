Tokyo 2020: History for Team GB in swimming one-two

A review of Tuesday's action at the Olympic Games, where Britain bagged a famous one-two in the pool.

History in the pool for Team GB Tom Dean stormed to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle and Great Britain were left to celebrate a famous one-two after Duncan Scott collected silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Dean, who twice contracted coronavirus last year, was third heading into the final 50 metres while Scott was down in sixth at the halfway stage, but the pair finished strongly. Dean finished in a time of one minute and 44.22 seconds, edging out his British compatriot by 0.04secs, with Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer claiming bronze a further 0.4s back.

🙌 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃 celebrations at 3am in Maidenhead 🥳@tomdean00's family and friends didn't hold back while watching the @TeamGB swimming star clinch Olympic gold 🥇🏊‍♂️#Tokyo2020 | #TeamGB | 🎥 - IG/Tikkitraining pic.twitter.com/PEyl35TPm4 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 27, 2021

Scott, a bronze medallist over the distance at the 2019 World Championship, was heavily fancied coming into this showpiece after setting the quickest qualifying time in Monday’s semi-finals, with Dean fourth fastest. But Dean was into his stride almost immediately from lane six and after pipping his GB team-mate, he raised both hands and stared at the screen confirming his win almost in a state of disbelief. This result marks the first time two British male swimmers have shared an Olympic podium since London 1908. Dean told the BBC: “I knew it was going to be a dogfight. I didn’t know how people were going to swim it. “I just want to say thanks to everyone back home. I’m just lost for words. It’s amazing.” Biles drama as Britain bag bronze Great Britain claimed a first women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928 as they delivered an extraordinary bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. The team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation. The Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008. Simone Biles’ bid to claim her first Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games suffered a major setback as she was forced to withdraw after one rotation. Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer. Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete again as the Americans finished second.