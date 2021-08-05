Tokyo 2020: Team GB's Matt Walls wins omnium gold; Liam Heath secures bronze on the water

A review of Thursday's action at the Olympic Games, where Matt Walls won cycling gold and Liam Heath secured bronze in the K1 200m.
Matt Walls won gold in the Olympic men’s omnium to deliver Great Britain’s first title in the velodrome of these Games.
The 23-year-old rode smartly throughout the four-discipline event to win with a comfortable final margin of 24 points from Campbell Stewart of New Zealand.
Walls, who won the opening scratch race, went into the deciding points race with a narrow advantage of just six points but gained a lap on the field early on to take control, and could then mark his rivals for the remainder of the 100-lap event.
The omnium has changed format for these Games, with four events now squeezed into one testing afternoon of racing.
Walls, the European champion who tested positive for Covid-19 in March, jointly led alongside Jan Willem Van Schip and Benjamin Thomas after the tempo race, but then outlasted the pair in the elimination race to take a narrow advantage into the decider.
And he wasted little time in taking control as he gained a lap alongside American Gavin Hoover, winning the second sprint in the process.
That gave him a cushion of 30 points over the field, and from then on he could mark the likes of reigning champion Elia Viviani, Thomas and Stewart to the finish.
Walls told the BBC: “I managed to get a good lead coming to the end. It’s been a hard day. I came into that points race with a bit of a lead which was nice, it gave me a bit of breathing room.
“Thank you to all my family and friends, I wouldn’t be here without them. Especially my parents when I was younger growing up, they travelled around the country with me and there’s no chance I’d be here without them.”
Liam Heath says it is a case of “wait and see” whether he will continue his Olympic journey to Paris and a fourth Games.
The 36-year-old won bronze in the K1 200m at Sea Forest Waterway, his fourth Olympic medal after successes at London 2012 and Rio five years ago.
Heath, who set an Olympic-best time of 33.985 seconds during Wednesday’s qualifying, took second in the opening semi-final to set up his medal assault.
And while he could not make it successive golds, it was another medal in the collection for Guildford-based Heath.
Asked if Tokyo might be the final chapter, he said: “That’s a question still to be answered and thought about very deeply.
“It’s a decision that has got to be made between me, my family, and everyone at home in terms of the commitment that they put in and the support behind you.
“It is a unique position to be in because it’s just another three years (to Paris). It seems to be just around the corner.
“The 200m is unfortunately stepping back as an Olympic event, but there are new opportunities both in the slalom and the sprint, with the K2 500m being reintroduced, which has a legacy in this sport already. That’s something that I might turn towards.
“Those decisions still have to be made. You are on cloud nine at the minute, but you kind of forget all the hardship and sacrifices that people make and you make to get to where you are.
“It will take me a couple of weeks to look back, evaluate and see how happy I am to continue towards a fourth Games. We will have to wait and see.”