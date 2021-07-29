Tokyo 2020: Mallory Franklin claims silver in the canoe slalom

A review of Thursday's action at the Olympic Games, where Team GB picked up more medals and Ireland won gold in the lightweight double sculls.
Mallory Franklin became only the second British woman to win a medal in Olympic canoe slalom by taking silver in the C1 class in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old is a former world champion and multiple medallist at all levels but had been denied a shot at Olympic glory before the category was included for the first time here.
And Franklin took her chance superbly, posting a brilliant run and then watching all her rivals fail to overtake her until hot favourite Jessica Fox took to the water last.
The Australian, widely considered the best individual female paddler in history, had never managed an Olympic gold but she did not put a foot wrong.
Helen Reeves, who took bronze in the K1 in Athens in 2004, was Britain’s only previous medallist.
Franklin, from Windsor, had qualified fastest from the heats but a mistake on an upstream gate during her semi-finals saw her through to the final in sixth.
The four paddlers before her all posted disappointing times but Franklin was smooth and fast from the start, with her only mistake coming when she picked up a two-second penalty for hitting gate 15.
She took gate 19, which had caught her out in the semi-finals, perfectly and crossed the line with the second fastest time of the competition, marginally outside her heat run.
Franklin told the BBC: “I’ve had a bit of a struggle in my finals this year so to be able to put down a run of that quality is amazing for me.
“It’s amazing to have the medal and I think that can mean so much to people and I hope people see C1 women now as an event that is really high class, there was some amazing paddling.”
Asked about her prospects for Paris in three years’ time, Franklin added: “I’ve got kayak as well to think about and hopefully I’ll be in Paris in both boats, but right now it’s just about celebrating and getting home to do the kayak selection next weekend which is a bit crazy.”
Matt Coward-Holley stood on an Olympic podium on Thursday and shook his head in disbelief as he collected bronze in the men’s trap.
A little over a decade ago, the 26-year-old found himself lying in hospital, his dreams of a career in professional rugby ended by a second serious back injury, but he has now converted himself into a world and European champion shooter – and an Olympic medallist to boot.
“To come away with a medal, being European and world champion and now Olympic bronze medallist is a little bit surreal,” he said.
“We all come here fighting for one medal but at the end of the day, it’s the Olympics and I think any medal is phenomenal.”
After a superb showing in the heats, Coward-Holley made a shaky start to Thursday’s final, missing three of his opening 10 shots before hitting 14 in a row to get back into the mix.
Though he could not get on terms with Czech Republic pair Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky, who would go to a shoot-off for gold in which Liptak triumphed, Coward-Holley insisted he had no regrets.
“When you look at it, very few people do actually win medals at an Olympics, compared to the amount of people that compete,” he said. “To be on that roster actually having a medal, it is an unbelievable feeling.”
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won a thrilling lightweight double sculls final in Tokyo on Thursday to claim their country’s first Olympic gold medal since 2012.
The pair became the first male Irish gold medallists since boxer Michael Carruth in 1992 after beating Germany by just 0.86 seconds at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday.
The duo had set a new Olympic best in the semi-final of six minutes and 05.33 seconds but had to fight for gold.
Germans Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne were 10 lengths clear after 500m but Ireland slowly closed the gap and managed to edge ahead and were a length in front before the finish line.