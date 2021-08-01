Tokyo 2020: Team GB's Max Whitlock retains Olympic pommel title in Tokyo

A review of Sunday's action at the Olympic Games, where Max Whitlock successfully defended his pommel title in Tokyo.

Whitlock on top of the world again Max Whitlock rose to the occasion once again to successfully defend his Olympic pommel title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The 28-year-old went first in the eight-man final and posted a score of 15.583 that proved unbeatable, with Chinese Taipei’s Chih Kai Lee coming closest on 15.4, and Japan’s Kazuma Kaya winning bronze. Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan, who had topped the qualifying standings alongside Lee, came off the apparatus early in his routine and finished out of the medals. Whitlock had swept out the Rio Games with the singular intention of emulating his Japanese idol Kohei Uchimura and launching a concerted bid to claim the all-around title.

Max Whitlock in full flow on the pommel

But a pair of disappointing results on the floor convinced him to essentially shift all his focus to his most successful piece of apparatus for the remainder of the Olympic cycle. Whitlock successfully defended his pommel title in Montreal in 2017, but McClenaghan confirmed his emergence as a major rival the following year, when he won his first major title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. McClenaghan also won the European title in Glasgow, where Whitlock fell, and a tough year for the Briton ended in him narrowly losing his world title to China’s Xiao Ruoteng in Qatar. Undaunted by his apparent dip in form, Whitlock began to feel the benefit of his singular focus the following year, when he regained his world title in Stuttgart. But the challenge to Whitlock was made plain during qualifying, when a minor mistake saw him qualify in a relatively lowly fifth out of eight finalists, his score of 14.9 comfortably eclipsed by both McClenaghan and Chinese Taipei’s Chih Kai Lee, who topped the standings on 15.266. As so often in his career, the incredibly focused Whitlock provided a nerveless response, setting a standard that yet again none of his rivals were capable of meeting. Whitlock said defending his title had been “a million times harder” than winning it for the first time in Rio. “This is probably the most pressured environment I’ve ever been in,” he told the BBC. “Experience pays a lot in situations like this and I’m just incredibly happy and thankful for the journey that we’ve been on to get here. “Going up first is hard. If you’re talking to any gymnasts, they know going up first is really difficult. “Me and Scott (Hann, his coach) knew I had to go all out, I had to lay down a good score.” Asked how it felt to now be a six-time Olympic medallist, Whitlock said: “Surreal. If you ever said that to me as a youngster growing up, I would have never believed you.”

👑 What a special gymnast - arise Sir Max??



⭐️ Olympics:

🥇x3

🥉x3



⭐️ World Champs:

🥇x3

🥈x5



⭐️ Commonwealth Games:

🥇x4

🥈x4

🥉x2



⭐️ European Champs:

🥇x4

🥈x3

🥉x1pic.twitter.com/iHetPlX7t1 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 1, 2021

Jacobs takes gold in 100m shock Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs admitted he was in dreamland after his shock 100 metres victory. The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday to finish ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse of Canada. Jacobs, the reigning 60m European Indoor champion, became the first man to win the 100m other than Usain Bolt since Justin Gatlin in 2004. The 26-year-old was previously a long jumper, winning the Italian Championship in 2016, and struggled to grasp what he had achieved. “I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic. Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying, but today it is incredible,” he said, after becoming the first European to win the Olympic 100m title since Linford Christie in 1992. “It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games and obviously a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true. “I want to thank my family that has always supported me, my children and my mum, who has been my number one fan since I was a child, and my team, who have followed me, and those who support me. “It is amazing, it is fantastic, it is a dream, Olympic champion in 100m, I have no words.”

🇮🇹 What a sporting year for Italy!



🥇 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's 100m Gold!



⏱️ 9.80#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/VKJ0qyURAS — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 1, 2021

Peaty pride at Team GB progress Adam Peaty believes the “pain” he feels at settling for silver in the men’s 4×100 metres medley relay shows how much progress Great Britain has made in the pool in the last decade. While Duncan Scott made history as the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics, Peaty and James Guy were unable to collect their third golds of Tokyo 2020 after the United States secured top spot. It took a world record time to beat the 2019 world championship-winning Team GB quartet of Luke Greenbank, Peaty, Guy and Scott as the Americans clocked three minutes and 26.78 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Britain finished 0.73secs adrift in a new European record time as they claimed a record eighth swimming medal – four golds, three silvers and a bronze – beating their previous best haul from the 1908 London Games. They were unable to win a race at London 2012 while Peaty was their only gold medallist at Rio four years later, so the 26-year-old from Uttoxeter admitted to feeling bittersweet by the result of the final swimming event in Japan. “I don’t want to take anything away from the American team,” Peaty said. “They stepped up big time. They knew they had to step up big time. It’s an Olympic silver, people would die for that. “We will enjoy it but there is a little bit of pain there. Maybe you need that. Maybe you need that going to Paris (2024). Ten years ago we were happy making finals. We aren’t happy making finals any more. “We are happy doing silver and medalling – that’s the culture that is different now – and that’s part of our success. We are aiming for gold, we are aiming to be the best in the world and dominate the world.

🗣️ "We are not looking at bronzes, we are not looking at silvers, we are looking at how to win gold."



Adam Peaty and James Guy after Great Britain won silver in the men's 4x100m medley relay.



📲 Watch: https://t.co/ibywPS2NaQ#bbcolympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/eWC48T1Byn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 1, 2021

More gold for Team GB Great Britain’s BMX brilliance continued on Sunday with two more medals as Charlotte Worthington made history twice over to become the first Olympic women’s freestyle champion. The 25-year-old was the first woman to land a 360 backflip in competition, part of a breathtaking routine that earned a mark of 97.50 and gold in a discipline making its Olympic debut. Moments later there were more celebrations as Declan Brooks earned bronze in a men’s competition won by Australian Logan Martin. Great Britain’s sailing team secured another two Olympic medals with Finn defending champion Giles Scott and Nacra pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet now guaranteed to reach the podium. Scott will go into Tuesday’s double-points race in the gold medal position, while Gimson and Burnet look set for silver behind Italian pair Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti. Emma Wilson won the sailing team’s first medal on Saturday with a bronze in the women’s windsurfing and, with others well-placed in the preliminary standings, there are hopes the team could match or even eclipse the record six medals they claimed at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Zverev takes top prize in tennis Alexander Zverev followed up his upset of Novak Djokovic by becoming the first German man to win a singles gold medal in Olympic tennis with victory over Karen Khachanov. Having ensured his countrywoman Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to win the Golden Slam of all four major titles and Olympic gold in one year, having done so in 1988, Zverev has now joined her as a singles champion. Zverev has been one of the pack of players trying – and so far failing – to break the dominance of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the grand slams, but here he has been a cut above and he eased to a 6-3 6-1 victory over Khachanov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Zverev collapsed to his knees on the court at the end as he celebrated the biggest moment of his career so far. After losing the first set against Djokovic 6-1, Zverev did not put a foot wrong, and he said with a grin: “The four sets were pretty decent. “I can’t compare it because this is so much bigger than anything else in sports. I’ve won the World Tour Finals but a gold medal at the Olympics, the value is incredible because you’re not only playing for yourself, you’re playing for your country. It’s an incredible feeling. There is nothing better than this.”

Alexander Zverev falls to his knees in elation