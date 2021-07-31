Tokyo 2020: Jamaica boss 100m but Dina Asher-Smith dream is over

A review of Saturday's action at the Olympic Games, where there was drama in the women's 100m and a world record for Britain in the pool.

Jamaica dominate women's 100m Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium, shortly after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith ruled herself out of the 200 metres through injury. Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica. Britain’s Daryll Neita finished last after exceeding expectations to reach the final, setting a time of 11.12secs, but all of the talk in the run-up to the final revolved around Asher-Smith, who narrowly missed out on qualifying and then revealed that a hamstring injury would also end her 200 metres dream. Read more on that here.

Dina Asher-Smith

Swimming record for mixed relay team Great Britain equalled their best swimming medal haul at an Olympics after winning the inaugural mixed 4×100 metres medley relay final in a new world record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson were more than two seconds clear of the rest of the field in the heats, setting a new European record, and Team GB eased to victory on Saturday morning. Anna Hopkin replaced Anderson for the final freestyle leg here and touched out in three minutes and 37.58 seconds for Britain’s fourth gold in the pool at Tokyo 2020 and seventh gong overall – matching their tally from London 1908. The time was 0.83 seconds better than the previous best benchmark of 3mins and 38.41ecs – set by China last year – while they finished 1.28secs clear of China, with Australia taking bronze. Gold at last for Brownlee Jonny Brownlee finally joined the family gold rush in his last Olympic race as he helped Great Britain to victory in the inaugural triathlon mixed relay. Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday but he played a key role in Britain’s third triathlon medal of the week. After an excellent first leg from Jess Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from his rivals, and individual silver medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee maintained the advantage to claim Britain’s seventh gold of the Games. “The Olympics, I’ve completed it,” said an excited Brownlee to the BBC immediately afterwards. Having been in the shadow of his brother for his entire career, Brownlee now finally has his gold – the third for the Yorkshire siblings in a remarkable family haul. The 31-year-old said: “It’s about time. I keep on trying to get gold medals, Alistair’s won two so far, and to go home with one and get towards matching him is super special. “And it’s also the first ever (Olympic) mixed team relay in triathlon so we’ve made history in that. I feel like I’ve been a part of a lot of history in my career and that’s just another one. It’s capped off my Olympic career amazingly.” Alistair was watching from the sidelines having seen his qualification hopes ended by an ankle injury, and was delighted for his brother. “I know for a long time that he’s wanted, gold,” said the 33-year-old. “And he never wanted to touch my medals. He thought it was bad luck. It’s awesome for him and I’m really happy.”

I remember @jonny_brownlee saying that he didn’t want to touch his brothers gold medal because he wanted to wait to have one of his own. His hard work and perseverance has paid off and now he has the full set. Congratulations to you and the team 🙏🏼 #OlympicGames #gold #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/3vz2BZtj5z — Kate Richardson-Walsh OLY (@katewalsh11) July 31, 2021