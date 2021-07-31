Tokyo 2020: Jamaica boss 100m but Dina Asher-Smith dream is over

A review of Saturday's action at the Olympic Games, where there was drama in the women's 100m and a world record for Britain in the pool.
Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium, shortly after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith ruled herself out of the 200 metres through injury.
Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.
Britain’s Daryll Neita finished last after exceeding expectations to reach the final, setting a time of 11.12secs, but all of the talk in the run-up to the final revolved around Asher-Smith, who narrowly missed out on qualifying and then revealed that a hamstring injury would also end her 200 metres dream.
Great Britain equalled their best swimming medal haul at an Olympics after winning the inaugural mixed 4×100 metres medley relay final in a new world record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
The quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson were more than two seconds clear of the rest of the field in the heats, setting a new European record, and Team GB eased to victory on Saturday morning.
Anna Hopkin replaced Anderson for the final freestyle leg here and touched out in three minutes and 37.58 seconds for Britain’s fourth gold in the pool at Tokyo 2020 and seventh gong overall – matching their tally from London 1908.
The time was 0.83 seconds better than the previous best benchmark of 3mins and 38.41ecs – set by China last year – while they finished 1.28secs clear of China, with Australia taking bronze.
Jonny Brownlee finally joined the family gold rush in his last Olympic race as he helped Great Britain to victory in the inaugural triathlon mixed relay.
Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday but he played a key role in Britain’s third triathlon medal of the week.
After an excellent first leg from Jess Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from his rivals, and individual silver medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee maintained the advantage to claim Britain’s seventh gold of the Games.
“The Olympics, I’ve completed it,” said an excited Brownlee to the BBC immediately afterwards.
Having been in the shadow of his brother for his entire career, Brownlee now finally has his gold – the third for the Yorkshire siblings in a remarkable family haul.
The 31-year-old said: “It’s about time. I keep on trying to get gold medals, Alistair’s won two so far, and to go home with one and get towards matching him is super special.
“And it’s also the first ever (Olympic) mixed team relay in triathlon so we’ve made history in that. I feel like I’ve been a part of a lot of history in my career and that’s just another one. It’s capped off my Olympic career amazingly.”
Alistair was watching from the sidelines having seen his qualification hopes ended by an ankle injury, and was delighted for his brother.
“I know for a long time that he’s wanted, gold,” said the 33-year-old. “And he never wanted to touch my medals. He thought it was bad luck. It’s awesome for him and I’m really happy.”
Karriss Artingstall claimed Olympic bronze in the women’s featherweight category after being narrowly outpointed by Japan’s Sena Irie in their semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena.
Artingstall had guaranteed a podium position with a razor-thin points win over Australia’s Skye Nicolson last time out but the Briton found herself on the wrong end of a split decision defeat this time.
She lost the first round to her busier opponent on all five of the judges’ scorecards before bouncing back with more aggression in the second, and four of the five officials had it level going into the last three minutes.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair, with both fighters landing telling blows, but in the end three of the judges scored the contest 29-28 in Irie’s favour.
A quarter of a century after her mother came up agonisingly short in her final Olympic regatta, Emma Wilson confirmed a windsurfing bronze medal for Great Britain in Enoshima.
After an impressive campaign in which she only once finished outside the top five in 12 preliminary races, the 22-year-old had the luxury of starting the final double-points race secure in the knowledge that the elusive place on the podium was in the bag.
In gruelling, benign conditions that contrasted sharply with those of most of the qualifying rounds, Wilson ceded the silver medal position to Charline Picon of France, who streaked over the line in first place.
China’s Lu Yunxiu, who knew she would take gold so long as she closely trailed her two medal rivals, carefully tracked Wilson over the line before all three medallists celebrated by leaping into the sea.
Bronze for Wilson represented the first medal for a female British windsurfer since Bryony Shaw took bronze in Beijing in 2008.
Poland were crowned the first ever Olympic mixed 4x400m relay champions as they took gold ahead of the Dominican Republic and the United States.
The British quartet of Nicklas Baker, Nicole Yeargin, Emily Diamond and Cameron Chalmers finished in sixth place, with the Irish team of Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Christopher O’Donnell in eighth.
Both the Dominican Republic and United States took medals after being reinstated to the event due to an official’s error. The two teams were initially disqualified on Friday for exchanging batons outside the changeover zone.
Novak Djokovic vowed to come back stronger as he faced up to more Olympic heartbreak in Tokyo.
The world number one will leave the Japanese capital without a medal after losing out to Pablo Carreno Busta in a hard-fought battle for singles bronze and then pulling out of his mixed doubles clash with Nina Stojanovic with the same prize on the line citing a left shoulder injury.
Djokovic had been bidding to become the first man to win a Golden Slam of all four major titles and Olympic singles gold in the same year before a shock loss to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday.
Rousing himself to go for bronze was always likely to be tough and he lost his cool early in the third set against Spain’s Carreno Busta when he failed to break serve, hurling one racket into the empty stands and then smashing another against the net post, as he fell to a 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-3 defeat.
This was the third time Djokovic, who had not lost back-to-back matches since 2019, has played for bronze at the Olympics but a 2008 victory over James Blake in Beijing remains his only medal.
He will be 37 in Paris in three years’ time but insisted he would continue his quest, while his immediate priority is to rest and recover both mentally and physically in time for his biggest goal – to win the US Open and become the first man in more than 50 years to complete the calendar Grand Slam.
Djokovic said: “I do have a regret for not winning a medal for my country. Opportunities missed both in doubles and singles. I didn’t deliver yesterday and today, the level of tennis dropped, also due to exhaustion, mentally and physically.
“But I don’t regret coming to the Olympics at all. I believe there is no coincidence in life, everything happens for a reason, and I had some heartbreaking losses at Olympic Games and some big tournaments in my career, and I know that those losses have usually made me stronger, in every aspect.
“I know that I will bounce back. I will try to keep going for Paris Olympic Games, I will fight for my country to win medals and I’m sorry that I disappointed a lot of sports fans in my country, but that’s sport.
“I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much. I felt it out on the court. The consequences physically hopefully will not create a problem for me for US Open. That’s something that I’m not sure about right now.
“But I’m not regretting giving it all because, when you play for your country, that’s necessary.”