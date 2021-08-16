Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
other-sports icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Emma Raducanu receives her SPOTY award
Emma Raducanu receives her SPOTY award

Tennis star Emma Raducanu wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

By Sporting Life
21:32 · SUN December 19, 2021

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year at the awards ceremony which took place at Salford's MediaCity.

Raducanu was rewarded for the most remarkable breakout year, which culminated in her astonishing victory at the US Open in September when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

The now 19-year-old had shot to prominence at Wimbledon earlier in the year, making a real splash at SW19 until being forced to retire from her fourth-round match having suffered breathing difficulties.

Raducanu had quickly become front page news as scrutiny from all corners became commonplace but, though lucrative sponsorship deals soon followed, she has let her racket do the talking and is now housed inside the top 20 in the WTA rankings with a Grand Slam success already on her CV.

She can now add the BBC award to her list of accomplishments, having beaten off Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty on Sunday evening.

Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey were the other three individuals shortlisted for the award, with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who came so close to winning a record eighth Formula One title earlier this month, omitted.

Raducanu told the BBC: “It’s such an honour just to be among these nominees – to win it is pretty amazing.

“I watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, so I’m really humbled to join the amazing past winners – I’m also really happy for British tennis that we managed to get this award again.

“All the support I’ve received this past year has been absolutely insane, and the energy I felt at Wimbledon this year playing in front of my home crowd is something I’ve never felt before.”

Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey were the other three individuals shortlisted for the award, with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who came so close to winning a record eighth Formula One title earlier this month, omitted.

Full list of 2021 winners

  • Sports Personality of the Year: Emma Raducanu
  • Lifetime Achievement award: Simone Biles
  • Team of the Year: England's Men's Football Team
  • Coach of the Year: Gareth Southgate
  • Helen Rollason Award: Jen Beattie
  • World Sport Star of the Year: Rachael Blackmore
  • Young Sports Personality of the Year: Sky Brown

Previous winners of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year

  • 1954 Sir Chris Chataway
  • 1955 Gordon Pirie
  • 1956 Jim Laker
  • 1957 Dai Rees
  • 1958 Ian Black
  • 1959 John Surtees
  • 1960 David Broome
  • 1961 Sir Stirling Moss
  • 1962 Anita Lonsbrough
  • 1963 Dorothy Hyman
  • 1964 Mary Rand
  • 1965 Tommy Simpson
  • 1966 Bobby Moore
  • 1967 Sir Henry Cooper
  • 1968 David Hemery
  • 1969 Ann Jones
  • 1970 Sir Henry Cooper
  • 1971 HRH Princess Anne
  • 1972 Dame Mary Peters
  • 1973 Sir Jackie Stewart
  • 1974 Sir Brendan Foster
  • 1975 David Steele
  • 1976 John Curry
  • 1977 Virginia Wade
  • 1978 Steve Ovett
  • 1979 Lord Sebastian Coe
  • 1980 Robin Cousins
  • 1981 Sir Ian Botham
  • 1982 Daley Thompson
  • 1983 Steve Cram
  • 1984 Torvill and Dean
  • 1985 Barry McGuigan
  • 1986 Nigel Mansell
  • 1987 Fatima Whitbread
  • 1988 Steve Davis
  • 1989 Sir Nick Faldo
  • 1990 Paul Gascoigne
  • 1991 Liz McColgan
  • 1992 Nigel Mansell
  • 1993 Linford Christie
  • 1994 Damon Hill
  • 1995 Jonathan Edwards
  • 1996 Damon Hill
  • 1997 Greg Rusedski
  • 1998 Michael Owen
  • 1999 Lennox Lewis
  • 2000 Sir Steve Redgrave
  • 2001 David Beckham
  • 2002 Paula Radcliffe
  • 2003 Jonny Wilkinson
  • 2004 Dame Kelly Holmes
  • 2005 Andrew Flintoff
  • 2006 Zara Phillips
  • 2007 Joe Calzaghe
  • 2008 Sir Chris Hoy
  • 2009 Ryan Giggs
  • 2010 AP McCoy
  • 2011 Mark Cavendish
  • 2012 Sir Bradley Wiggins
  • 2013 Sir Andy Murray
  • 2014 Lewis Hamilton
  • 2015 Sir Andy Murray
  • 2016 Sir Andy Murray
  • 2017 Sir Mo Farah
  • 2018 Geraint Thomas
  • 2019 Ben Stokes
  • 2020 Lewis Hamilton


Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....