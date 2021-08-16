The now 19-year-old had shot to prominence at Wimbledon earlier in the year, making a real splash at SW19 until being forced to retire from her fourth-round match having suffered breathing difficulties.

Raducanu was rewarded for the most remarkable breakout year, which culminated in her astonishing victory at the US Open in September when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

🏆🤩 Emma Raducanu is named BBC Sports Personality of the Year! 🙌🇬🇧 Here's the moment she made British sporting history at the US Open... #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/2eBdgK6clY

Raducanu had quickly become front page news as scrutiny from all corners became commonplace but, though lucrative sponsorship deals soon followed, she has let her racket do the talking and is now housed inside the top 20 in the WTA rankings with a Grand Slam success already on her CV.

She can now add the BBC award to her list of accomplishments, having beaten off Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty on Sunday evening.

Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey were the other three individuals shortlisted for the award, with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who came so close to winning a record eighth Formula One title earlier this month, omitted.

Raducanu told the BBC: “It’s such an honour just to be among these nominees – to win it is pretty amazing.

“I watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, so I’m really humbled to join the amazing past winners – I’m also really happy for British tennis that we managed to get this award again.

“All the support I’ve received this past year has been absolutely insane, and the energy I felt at Wimbledon this year playing in front of my home crowd is something I’ve never felt before.”

