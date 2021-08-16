We profile the six shortlisted contenders for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the award for which Emma Raducanu is a short-priced favourite.

Emma Raducanu (1/14) Why is she on the list? Err, because she won the US Open, and she's British? Oh, is that all? Well, yes. She was 18 at the time, by the way, and had never won so much as a normal WTA tournament. She could go her entire life without rectifying that, and she's still be the standout women's tennis player from Britain in almost 50 years. She won a grand slam! Fair enough. What's happened since? Apart from loads of middle-aged men offering her unsolicited life advice as though that's normal and not at all inappropriate? Not a lot. She's not exactly been dominant on the circuit. But it's a lot to take in and you'd like to think most people will give her some time. Will she be at the awards in person? Nope, and not even because she is isolating after a positive Covid-19 test. She was always planning to be in the UAE this weekend regardless, ahead of the Mubadala World Tennis Tournament.

Emma Raducanu won the US Open

Profile Having caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of tennis with victory in the US Open, Raducanu would be responsible for another were she not to win this award. Her victory at Flushing Meadows, where she never looked daunted and won every set, was quite sensational and made 18-year-old Raducanu the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977. That she did so weeks after withdrawing from her fourth-round Wimbledon match due to breathing difficulties, after which she received the first in many lectures from tiresome bores like Piers Morgan, made the story all the more special. It was a transcendent, miraculous achievement which deserves the further recognition this end-of-year celebration provides. In fact you might say that while some years this award can feel like a token nod towards something above-average, it comes into its own when there is something truly extraordinary to celebrate. All of the athletes on the list qualify in some way, but when it comes to the last 12 months none comes close to matching Raducanu's fairytale of New York.

Tom Daley (12/1) Why is he on the list? Doesn't he always come third? How very dare you! Daley had 12 (T-W-E-L-V-E) gold medals to his name even before this summer, when he won his first such accolade at the Olympic Games. Wow, what an incredible, individual sporting achievement... Don't be like that. Yes, he won gold alongside Matty Lee, and basically nobody knows who Matty Lee is. Matty Lee is not nominated for this award, despite the fact that doing the exact same thing as each other was pretty fundamental to winning that gold medal. But you really, really don't have to be that Internet Guy here. OK fine. What else is there in Daley's favour? You mean aside from the knitting? OK, not a lot. There's probably a lifetime achievement feel to this, given that there are many other Olympic gold medal winners who were not nominated. YES, INCLUDING MATTY LEE, LET IT GO. Still, Daley has been diving since the age of 12, he's had to overcome the loss of his father and combat homophobia, and he's done so like a proper champion. Oh and your nan may want to know he still managed to basically flush his GCSEs despite spending most weekends a minimum of 10m away from textbooks. He's a star and when they play the video of him (OK, them...) winning gold again, I will cry. You should too. You've convinced me, but can he beat Raducanu? Surely not, no. But he's got to be a big runner in the 'without Raducanu' market, should one exist, or else in 'top male'.

Tom Daley and some other bloke after Daley's stunning success in the synchro

Profile Everyone's favourite knitting Olympian, Daley achieved the crowning glory of his career with gold alongside Matty Lee in the 10 metre synchro at Tokyo 2020. With diving televised during the parent-friendly 7-8am slot, Daley and Lee were the story of the Games from a British perspective, and Daley especially some 13 years after he first took to the board as a teenager in Beijing. From there he's grown up in the public eye, losing his father in the run-up to London 2012, coming out as gay afterwards, and now a vocal campaigner for the LGBTQ+ community both in sport in wider society. At last he has the Olympic gold medal to show for a brilliant career which has helped popularise his sport to the degree that it briefly provided reality entertainment via Splash on ITV. Daley was just 12,000 votes from a podium finish in 2010 and has won Young Sports Personality no fewer than three times. He should finish an honourable second here.

Tyson Fury (28/1) *Hides* Well exactly. Fury did say last year he didn't want to be nominated, and reiterated that point subsequently. Maybe a question for human rights lawyers: do you have the right to de-nominate yourself from any award? Yes would have major implications for the The Razzies. If he didn't win it in 2015, why would he win it now? That's a good question, at last, or else a good point: plainly, he's not going to win it for beating Deontay Wilder again. Still, Fury has come a long way since his rank sexism prior to his first and only appearance at the awards ceremony, and has become a welcome mental health advocate in a sport which remains the domain of the manliest of men. He's charmed fans with his silky boxing and naff-but-kind-of-great karaoke, and in the eyes of many is the real deal in a way Anthony Joshua perhaps is not. Anthony Joshua! Weren't they supposed to fight? Yes, and then Covid, and Deontay Wilder, and boxing as a sport all got in the way. Perhaps it'll happen about five years too late, as seems set to be the case when Amir Khan and Kell Brook go toe-to-toe in 2022. But at least that fight isn't going to be in Saudi Arabia. No politics please... Everything is politics. *Shrugs*

Tyson Fury celebrates his victory over Deontay Wilder

Profile The BBC has not been cowed by the legal threats issued by Tyson Fury both prior to last year's awards, and again in 2021. The inimitable boxer evidently didn't take kindly to his 2015 fourth behind Sir Andy Murray, (soon-to-be-sir) Kevin Sinfield and Jess Ennis-Hill, saying last year that he didn't need recognising because he's already the people's champion, and adding in an interview with the Telegraph: "It means nothing to me and I don't need it or want it." Such an attitude is unlikely to encourage fans of the sweet science to support its brilliant purveyor and perhaps we shouldn't expect to see Fury on the big screen, having been based in the US recently. In terms of achievements he's fought once in 2021, stopping Deontay Wilder to end their trilogy, and while impressive that was on pay-per-view television. To many, he's still the man who made some disgraceful comments prior to the 2015 edition and he's plainly not interested in rebuilding his reputation among the wider sporting public.

Adam Peaty (100/1) This guy? Again? Yes this guy. Yes again. He's probably the best ever swimmer from a country which has spent quite a lot on swimming pools over the years. Unless and until he's no longer sweeping the board in breaststroke, he ought to remain a regular SPOTY nominee. Yeah but... he's not going to win it. Ever. No, he isn't. Now he knows how basically every other men's 100m breaststroke swimmer feels, amirite? Being an elite short-course breaststroke swimmer in the Peaty era is akin to being a sub-9.9-second 100m runner in the Usain Bolt era. Suddenly, you are made to look pedestrian, whereas had Mark and Caroline Peaty had a squabble some time in 1993, that same pedestrian swimmer might now be a 20-time gold medallist. Sliding Trunks? Well that was unnecessarily bawdy, wasn't it? Yes, it was. Anyway, did you know Peaty is only the second most famous thing to come out of Uttoxeter? The other is the Midlands Grand National, and you'll be able to read our preview of the race right after the Cheltenham Festival finishes here on Sporting Life next, um, March. Strictly speaking isn't this meant to be about SPOTY? Clever. Adam has just come ninth in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Katya Jones. That will have helped raise his profile, but probably not enough to better his respectable 2017 showing in this. Keeeeeeeep swimming! Sub editor note: Please upload Peaty picture and place here - we don't have one saved from Tokyo, which may or may not serve as a metaphor for Peaty's profile Profile Britain's double-jointed demolition man has been utterly dominant in 100m breaststroke for years now, and did precisely what had been expected when defending his Olympics crown in Tokyo, before adding another gold in the 4x100m mixed medley. Having also won four golds at the European Championships his overall tally now stands at 31, while he holds world records in the 50 and 100m breaststroke plus that relay thanks to an astonishing GB performance in Tokyo. He is quite simply one of the best sportspeople these islands have produced, but swimming is off the radar of so many and that's reflected in the fact Rebecca Adlington is the only swimmer to reach the SPOTY podium in 30 years. Peaty wasn't far off in 2017, gathering 11.7% of the vote which was more than Lewis Hamilton and Harry Kane, but the Olympics vote will likely go the way of Daley.

Raheem Sterling (100/1) Wait, did England actually win the Euros? No, they lost on penalties in final. Are you absolutely sure they didn't win it thanks to a Sterling goal or something? No, you're thinking of the Germany game. That was in the last 16. Still, Germany... Get over it mate. Also, Germany are, or at least were at the time, absolutely rubbish. I can see what you're getting at but what about Man City? Yeah OK. Man City. Sterling does play for Man City. Their fans voted someone else player of the season, and Sterling has at times been out of favour, but Man City did win the title and he does, as we've now made clear, play club football for Man City. Maybe his 100th club goal last weekend swayed it? Look, it's better than when Ryan Giggs actually won the thing.

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal against Germany - knowing it meant a SPOTY nomination

Profile Let's be frank: the case for Raheem Sterling winning Sports Personality of the Year is almost non-existent. Fabulous though he is as a footballer, impressive though he's been as a person, Sterling has struggled for form at club level and it's difficult to argue that he was anything more than one of England's standout performers at Euro 2020. Yes, he scored against Germany and really did play well throughout, but if that's the strongest piece of evidence in his favour, there really isn't much evidence in his favour. Sterling should feel immense pride at the way he's risen above what has at times been overtly racist press coverage, but in the here and now he may also feel a tinge of embarrassment, if sportspeople do indeed feel that particularly destabilising emotion. Perhaps there needed to be a place for the nation's favourite sport. If there was no candidate stronger than Sterling, perhaps there didn't.

Sarah Storey (100/1) What's her Storey? Ha! Brilliant. Really, truly brilliant. Her Storey is this, in a nutshell: 17 Paralympic golds in a career now spanning four decades and covering more than one sport. And that's just the headline. Age is just a number... Indeed it is. Well, until you get to an age when it presumably feels more like some kind of quick-ticking clock. Anyway, Storey is 44 now and who's to say she can't win more medals in France? Not everyone likes her though, presumably. No, it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest Crystal Lane-Wright would secretly like Storey to call it a day or else go and try another sport again, having won golds in swimming from 1992 to 2002. Lane-Wright was second to Storey three times in Tokyo, and also finished on the podium in two races won by Storey at Rio 2016. Ouch. Realtalk: How close are we to a Paralympic athlete really competing for this award? Fair question, and it's hard to say: Storey was a million miles behind in 2012 and probably won't make the podium here, despite being an absolute legend. On the other hand, Channel 4 has done plenty to showcase the remarkable sportspeople who take part in the Paralympics, and it's cutting through. In total, 20 million viewers watched the Games this year, and 4.1m looked at something tagged #C4Paralympics on TikTok. The clock is ticking.

Sarah Storey celebrates in Tokyo