Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2021) is +3575.34 points.

July fixed-odds running total = +0pts

July antepost running total = +0pts

July overall running total = +0pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (July 1) - 1pt e.w Scullys Forge in 1.55 Perth at 5/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Militry Decoration in 8.40 Epsom at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Weekend View (July 3) - 1pt win Dhushan in 2.05 Haydock at 6/1 (William Hill); 1pt e.w. Plantadream in 2.25 Sandown at 14/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt win Dark Jedi in 3.15 Haydock at 16/1 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Football:

Czech Rep v Denmark (July 3) - 2pts Denmark to win in 90 minutes at 11/10 (General). Result pending

Ukraine v England (July 3) - 2pts England to win and Under 3.5 Goals at evens (Betway), 1pt England to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 21/10 (Bet365, Betway). Result pending

Belgium v Italy (July 2) - 1pt Belgium to win in 90 minutes at 12/5 (Unibet, SBK), 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/6 (Novibet). Result pending

Switzerland v Spain (July 2) - 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in 90 minutes at 23/20 (Novibet), 2pts Alvaro Morata to score anytime at 17/10 (Unibet). Result pending

Golf:

Rocket Mortgage Classic (Jul 1-4) - 2.5pts e.w. Joaquin Niemann at 28/1 (William Hill, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Maverick McNealy at 70/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Beau Hossler at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Davis at 150/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 250/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 400/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Irish Open (Jul 1-4) - 2pts e.w. Sam Horsfield at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Laurie Canter at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Jordan Smith at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Eddie Pepperell at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Aaron Rai at 100/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10). Result pending

Tennis:

Wimbledon daily preview (Jul 1) - 1pt Under 8.5 games in first set of Roger Federer v Richard Gasquet at 4/1 (bet365), 1.5pts Lorenzo Sonego to beat Daniel Galan 3-0 at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Daria Kasatkina to beat Jelena Ostapenko at 8/5 (BetVictor), 1pt Alexander Bublik to beat Grigor Dimitrov at 5/4 (General). Result pending

Wimbledon daily preview (Jul 1, carried over from Jun 30) - 1.5pts Miomir Kecmanovic (+6.5) to beat Roberto Bautista Agut on the game handicap at 8/11 (Unibet). Result pending

Wimbledon - women's singles (Jun 28-Jul 10) - 1pt e.w. Angelique Kerber at 50/1 (BetVictor, Betfred), 0.5pt e.w. Veronika Kudermetova at 125/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Daria Kasatkina at 80/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Ekaterina Alexandrova at 100/1 (bet365). Result pending

Wimbledon - men's singles (Jun 28-Jul 11) - 5pts Novak Djokovic at 17/20 (Betway); 0.5pt e.w. Marin Cilic at 66/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. John Isner at 150/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Sam Querrey at 250/1 (Sky Bet, bet365). Result pending

Cricket:

Boxing:

UFC:

Darts:

