Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in April 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2021) is +3439.50pts
Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win Chase The Wind in 4.15 Uttoxeter at 11/2 (Bet365). 0.5pts e.w Fivetotwelve in 5.10 Uttoxeter at 14/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Southampton v Burnley (Apr 4) - 1pt Southampton to win at 23/20 (Unibet). Result pending
Leicester v Manchester City (Apr 3) - 1pt Leicester to win at 11/2 (General). Result pending
Leeds v Sheffield United (Apr 3) - 1pt Sheffield United to win at 11/2 (General). Result pending
Huddersfield v Brentford (Apr 3) - 2pts Brentford win and under 3.5 goals at 6/4 (bet365). Result pending
Birmingham v Swansea (Apr 2) - Swansea to keep a clean sheet at 13/8 (General). Result pending
Barnsley v Reading (Apr 2) - 1pt Daryl Dike to score a header at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Daryl Dike to score anytime at 12/5 (bet365). Result pending
Sunderland v Oxford (Apr 2) - 2pts Sunderland to win at evens (General). Result pending
Doncaster v Charlton (Apr 2) - 1pt Jake Forster-Caskey to score anytime at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Jayden Stockley to score a header at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
ANA Inspiration (Apr 1-4) - 3pts e.w Lexi Thompson at 14/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 3pts win Jin Young Ko at 10/1 (General; 1pt e.w. Charley Hull at 55/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Jennifer Kupcho at 70/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Valero Texas Open (Apr 1-4) - 2.5pts e.w. Hideki Matsuyama at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Abraham Ancer at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Davis at 55/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Harry Higgs at 100/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sepp Straka at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Antepost Angle (April 9) - 1pt win Morning Vicar in Randox Topham Handicap Chase at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Grand National (Apr 10) - 1pt win Lord Du Mesnil in Randox Health Grand National at 66/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle (April 17) - 1pt e.w. Bob Mahler in Coral Scottish Grand National at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
World Cup 2022 Qualification (Mar 24) - 5pts Ukraine Top 2 Finish in Group D at 5/6 (Unibet). Result pending
FA Cup outright preview 2020/21 - 1pt e.w. Everton to win the FA Cup at 22/1 (Betway); 1pt e.w. Southampton to win the FA Cup at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Champions League outright preview 2020/21 - 2pts e.w. PSG to win the Champions League at 11/1 (1/2 1,2) (General), 1pt e.w. Ansu Fati to finish as the top goalscorer at 66/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Leroy Sane to finish as the top goalscorer at 66/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (Sky Bet), 2pts Paris St Germain Winner, RB Leipzig Runner Up in Group H at 10/3 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Europa League outright preview 2020/21 - 2pts e.w. Tottenham to win the Europa League at 8/1 (1/2 1,2) (General), 1pt e.w. Hoffenheim to win the Europa League at 40/1 (1/2 1,2) (General). Result pending
Premier League outright preview 2020/21 - 3pts Southampton to finish in the top-half at 13/8 (General); 2pts Southampton to win the Premier League (without the big-six) at 10/1 (General); 2pts Wolves to finish in the bottom-half at 3/1 (BetVictor); 2pts Arsenal to finish in the top-four at 3/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Premier League relegation preview 2020/21 - 2pts Burnley to be relegated at 3/1 (General); 1pt West Brom, Fulham and Burnley relegation treble at 28/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt West Brom 20th, Fulham 19th, Burnley 18th straight treble at 100/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21 - 2pts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finish as top goalscorer at 6/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Raul Jimenez to finish as top goalscorer at 33/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (bet365); 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to finish as top goalscorer at 150/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4) (bet365, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League specials 2020/21 - 2pts Mason Greenwood PFA Young Player of the Year at 9/1 (Paddy Power); 1pt Sheffield United lowest-scoring team at 12/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Jack Grealish to score 10+ goals at 4/1 (Betfred); 1pt Tomas Soucek to score 10+ goals at 11/2 (Paddy Power); 1pt John Lundstram top Sheffield United scorer at 16/1 (William Hill); 3pts Wolves 60+ points at 11/8 (Betfred); 3pts Burnley over 40.5 points at 17/20 (Unibet); 2pts Crystal Palace over 40 points at 13/8 (bet365). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship 2020/21 - 1pt e.w. Barnsley to win the Sky Bet Championship at 50/1 (1,2,3 1/4) (Betfair, Paddy Power); 4pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 9/4 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle: 2021 majors - part one - 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the Masters at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Harris English to win the Masters at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Viktor Hovland to win the US PGA at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Si Woo Kim to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Antepost Angle: 2020 majors - part two - 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Bubba Watson at 150/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Danny Willett at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Ryan Palmer at 300/1 (BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Tennis in 2021 - 1pt win Karolina Pliskova to win the Australian Open at 20/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Casper Ruud to win the French Open at 150/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Kiki Bertens to win the French Open at 25/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Alison Riske to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (BetVictor); 0.5pt e.w. Jannik Sinner to win the US Open at 50/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
World Championship (April 7-May 3) - 2pts win Mark Selby at 9/1 (Betway). Result pending