Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (April 2021) is +3439.50pts

April fixed-odds running total = +0pts

April ante-post running total = +0pts

April overall running total = +0pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (Apr 1) - 1pt win Chase The Wind in 4.15 Uttoxeter at 11/2 (Bet365). 0.5pts e.w Fivetotwelve in 5.10 Uttoxeter at 14/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Football:

Southampton v Burnley (Apr 4) - 1pt Southampton to win at 23/20 (Unibet). Result pending

Leicester v Manchester City (Apr 3) - 1pt Leicester to win at 11/2 (General). Result pending

Leeds v Sheffield United (Apr 3) - 1pt Sheffield United to win at 11/2 (General). Result pending

Huddersfield v Brentford (Apr 3) - 2pts Brentford win and under 3.5 goals at 6/4 (bet365). Result pending

Birmingham v Swansea (Apr 2) - Swansea to keep a clean sheet at 13/8 (General). Result pending

Barnsley v Reading (Apr 2) - 1pt Daryl Dike to score a header at 11/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Daryl Dike to score anytime at 12/5 (bet365). Result pending

Sunderland v Oxford (Apr 2) - 2pts Sunderland to win at evens (General). Result pending

Doncaster v Charlton (Apr 2) - 1pt Jake Forster-Caskey to score anytime at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Jayden Stockley to score a header at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf:

ANA Inspiration (Apr 1-4) - 3pts e.w Lexi Thompson at 14/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 3pts win Jin Young Ko at 10/1 (General; 1pt e.w. Charley Hull at 55/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Jennifer Kupcho at 70/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Valero Texas Open (Apr 1-4) - 2.5pts e.w. Hideki Matsuyama at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Abraham Ancer at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Davis at 55/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Harry Higgs at 100/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sepp Straka at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending