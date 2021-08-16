Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2021) is +3722.03pts

December fixed-odds running total = +4.60pts

December antepost running total = +0pts

December overall running total = +4.60pts

Racing:

Weekend View (Dec 4) - 1pt Protektorat in 2.05 Aintree at 5/1 (General). 1pt Snow Leopardess in 2.40 Aintree at 9/1 (General). 1pt Hudson De Grugy in 3.35 Sandown at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending.

Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Blaklion in 2.50 Haydock at 5/1 (General); 1pt win Theme Tune in 3.20 Haydock at 12/1 (General). PROFIT=4pts

Fran Berry (Dec 1) - 1pt e.w Pandemic Princess in 3.10 Dundalk at 8/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). PROFIT=0.6pt

Football:

Saturday Seven Nap (Dec 4) - 2.5pts Nottingham Forest to beat Peterborough at 4/5 (General). Result pending

Buxton v Morecambe (Dec 4) - 1pt Draw at 15/4 (Betway, Sporting Index), 0.5pt Warren Clarke to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending

Coventry v West Brom (Dec 4) - 1pt West Brom to take the most corners at 21/20 (BetVictor). Result pending

Fulham v Bournemouth (Dec 3) - 1pt Draw at 11/4 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Aleksandar Mitrovic 1+ left-footed shots on target at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Philip Billing 1+ right-footed shots on target at 9/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tottenham v Brentford (Dec 2) - 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General). Result pending.

Manchester United v Arsenal (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 27/25 (Unibet), 1pt Nuno Tavares to be shown a card at 15/4 (Unibet). Result pending.

Serie A best bets (Dec 1) - 1pt BTTS ‘NO’ in Sassuolo v Napoli at 9/5 (BetVictor). Result pending.

Wolves v Burnley (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles at 8/5 (Ladbrokes), 1pt Max Kilman to win 3+ tackles at 10/3 (Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Nelson Semedo to win 6+ tackles at 25/1 (Ladbrokes). Result pending.

Everton v Liverpool (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 21/20 (BetVictor), 1.5pts Liverpool to win with -1 handicap at 11/10 (Sky Bet, SpreadEx). Result pending.

West Ham v Brighton (Dec 1) - 2.5pts West Ham to win at Evens (General). Result pending.

Southampton v Leicester (Dec 1) - 1pt Leicester to win at 2/1 (William Hill), 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (General). Result pending.

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap at evens (SpreadEx). Result pending.

Watford v Chelsea (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, Bet Victor). Result pending.

Beat The Market (Dec 1) - 1pt Everton or Draw v Liverpool at 9/4 (Mansion Bet). Result pending.

Golf:

Hero Challenge (Dec 2-5) - 6pts win Rory McIlroy at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet); 3pts e.w. Tony Finau at 20/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1.5pts e.w. Patrick Reed at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred, Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

SA Open (Dec 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 28/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Daniel van Tonder at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Louis de Jager at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Lars van Meijel at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. David Drysdale at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Christiaan Burke at 250/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Snooker: