A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in December 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (December 2021) is +3722.03pts
Weekend View (Dec 4) - 1pt Protektorat in 2.05 Aintree at 5/1 (General). 1pt Snow Leopardess in 2.40 Aintree at 9/1 (General). 1pt Hudson De Grugy in 3.35 Sandown at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
Punting Pointers (Dec 1) - 1pt win Blaklion in 2.50 Haydock at 5/1 (General); 1pt win Theme Tune in 3.20 Haydock at 12/1 (General). PROFIT=4pts
Fran Berry (Dec 1) - 1pt e.w Pandemic Princess in 3.10 Dundalk at 8/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). PROFIT=0.6pt
Saturday Seven Nap (Dec 4) - 2.5pts Nottingham Forest to beat Peterborough at 4/5 (General). Result pending
Buxton v Morecambe (Dec 4) - 1pt Draw at 15/4 (Betway, Sporting Index), 0.5pt Warren Clarke to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway). Result pending
Coventry v West Brom (Dec 4) - 1pt West Brom to take the most corners at 21/20 (BetVictor). Result pending
Fulham v Bournemouth (Dec 3) - 1pt Draw at 11/4 (Mansion Bet), 1pt Aleksandar Mitrovic 1+ left-footed shots on target at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Philip Billing 1+ right-footed shots on target at 9/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tottenham v Brentford (Dec 2) - 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General). Result pending.
Manchester United v Arsenal (Dec 2) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 27/25 (Unibet), 1pt Nuno Tavares to be shown a card at 15/4 (Unibet). Result pending.
Serie A best bets (Dec 1) - 1pt BTTS ‘NO’ in Sassuolo v Napoli at 9/5 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Wolves v Burnley (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles at 8/5 (Ladbrokes), 1pt Max Kilman to win 3+ tackles at 10/3 (Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Nelson Semedo to win 6+ tackles at 25/1 (Ladbrokes). Result pending.
Everton v Liverpool (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 21/20 (BetVictor), 1.5pts Liverpool to win with -1 handicap at 11/10 (Sky Bet, SpreadEx). Result pending.
West Ham v Brighton (Dec 1) - 2.5pts West Ham to win at Evens (General). Result pending.
Southampton v Leicester (Dec 1) - 1pt Leicester to win at 2/1 (William Hill), 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (General). Result pending.
Aston Villa v Manchester City (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap at evens (SpreadEx). Result pending.
Watford v Chelsea (Dec 1) - 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, Bet Victor). Result pending.
Beat The Market (Dec 1) - 1pt Everton or Draw v Liverpool at 9/4 (Mansion Bet). Result pending.
Hero Challenge (Dec 2-5) - 6pts win Rory McIlroy at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet); 3pts e.w. Tony Finau at 20/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1.5pts e.w. Patrick Reed at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred, Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
SA Open (Dec 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 28/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Daniel van Tonder at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Louis de Jager at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Lars van Meijel at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. David Drysdale at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Christiaan Burke at 250/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
UK Championship (Nov 23-Dec 5) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win the UK Championship at 11/2 (General); 1pt Yan Bingtao to win the UK Championship at 25/1 (General); 0.5pts e.w. David Gilbert to win the UK Championship at 50/1 (1/2 1,2 Sky Bet, Betfred). Result pending
Value Bet Antepost (Dec 27) - 1pt e.w. The Big Dog in Welsh Grand National at 20/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Value Bet Antepost (Dec 4) - 1pt e.w. Hogan's Height in Becher Chase at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21-Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending
UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
2021 outright preview (Sep 9-Feb 13) - 1pt e.w. Cleveland Browns to win Super Bowl 56 at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt NFC South Exact Finishing Order: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Falcons at 8/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC North Exact Finishing Order: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bengals at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt AFC East Exact Finishing Order: Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt NFC East Exact Finishing Order: Washington, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles at 8/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Specials preview for 2021 season (Sep 9-Feb 13) - 1pt Justin Herbert to be voted Most Valuable Player at 20/1 (General), 1pt Carson Wentz to win Comeback Player of the Year at 12/1 (Betfred), 1pt Houston Texans to go 0-17 at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Any player to rush for 2106+ rushing yards & any player to throw for 5478+ yards at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Big Bash League (Dec 5-Jan 7) - 2pts Melbourne Stars to win the Big Bash at 11/2 (General); 2pts Joe Clarke top Melbourne Stars batsman at 9/2 (General); 1pt Joe Clarke top tournament runscorer at 25/1 (General); 4pts Alex Hales top Sydney Thunder batsman at 11/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Matt Renshaw top Adelaide Strikers batsman at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
The Ashes specials (Dec 8-Jan 18) - 2pts Marnus Labuschagne top Australia series batsman at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Marnus Labuschagne top overall series batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Pat Cummins top Australia series bowler at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt double Marnus Labuschagne top Australia series batsman and Pat Cummins top Australia series bowler at 10.38/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Ollie Pope top England series batsman at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
The Ashes (Dec 8-Jan 18) - 2pts England to win the Ashes at 7/1 (Unibet). Result pending
2021/22 outright preview (Oct 12-June) - 2.5pts e.w. Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 15/2 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 3pts Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan Division at 5/1 (Unibet), 3pts Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic Division at 9/4 (Unibet), 1pt Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan, Colorado Avalanche to win the Central, Vegas Golden Knights to win the Pacific, Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending