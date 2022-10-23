With that theme in mind, one of the keys to the game on Sunday for the Lakers will undoubtedly be the ability to slow down Damian Lillard. Lillard missed the majority of last season due to an abdominal injury but has shown no ill effects of that this season after his explosion of offense against the Suns.

Personally, I would rather see this team playing exceptional defence as I believe that the offense will come naturally. LeBron and Anthony Davis are one of the premier duos in the NBA, so I just cannot envision a scenario where the Lakers don't get things rolling offensively.

As the season is so young though, I think there is still plenty of time to right this Laker ship if LeBron can keep his team focused. Although they have yet to record a win, an encouraging sign would be the play of the Lakers’ defence who have played quite well in both games thus far. As a team, the Lakers have a +4.5 differential in field goal attempts against opponents, which means they are causing turnovers and forcing mistakes, albeit just not capitalising on the offensive end.

The Lakers on the other hand have struggled offensively in both of their opening games, which has seen them start the season with an 0-2 record.

Portland comes into this match with an unblemished record, which would surprise many, including myself. After taking their opening night win in Sacramento, the Blazers came back to Portland and survived an overtime thriller against the Phoenix Suns, where Damian Lillard poured in a sensational 41 points to lead all scorers.

The panic button hasn't been hit yet in Los Angeles but that doesn't mean people aren't noticing the slow start offensively that the Lakers have shown thus far. LeBron and company will host the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, with both teams starting the season off on a very different foot.

After opening the season with a modest 20 point performance against the Kings in Sacramento, a game they narrowly won, Lillard turned it up a notch and dropped 41 points at home vrs the Suns en route to an overtime victory. Lillard started hot, pouring in 28 points in the first half and went a perfect 12 for 12 from the free throw line.

If Los Angeles wants to slow down the Blazer offense, it starts with limiting Lillard and I believe the Laker back court will be up to the task.

The offseason addition of Patrick Beverley was not one made for offensive purposes but was made to enhance the perimeter defence. Beverley is most known for being a tremendous defender, and between he and Westbrook, the duo already has 12 steals between them over two games.

Complementing Lillard on this Blazer team is the seven-footer Jusuf Nurkic, who had a 20-point and 17-rebound performance against the Suns. Nurkic is not as reliable offensively as Lillard, but his ability to be a presence near the rim is something the Lakers will have to keep honest about.

He is no stranger to this matchup and the opposition of Anthony Davis, with Nurkic recording a double double in their last seven matchups. A double double occurs when a player records 10 or more of two different stat categories. In these instances, Nurkic was achieving this by recording 10 or more points along with 10 or more rebounds in each of those games.

The other key to victory for this Laker squad however, is going to be the ability to start making open shots.

As per NBA.com stats, the Lakers are a woeful 11 for 43 on wide open shots, which are judged by the nearest defender being 6+ feet away at the time of the shot. If we look at the numbers for open shots, which are judged by the defender being between 4-6 feet away, the Lakers again are shooting an abysmal six for 36.

This is a number that simply has to change, and I believe it will. I expect LeBron to lead this team, and have no doubts that he will expect them to pick up the intensity and perform at a higher level offensively.

With that being said, I believe this match presents itself with two betting opportunities that I will be trying to take advantage of today.

The first is LEBRON OVER 6.5 ASSISTS.

With as poorly as the offense is shooting, LeBron has still managed to record eight assists against the Warriors, and six against the Clippers. Keeping in mind that after we discount his attempts, his team shot seven for 37 from three-point range against the Clippers, and seven for 30 against the Warriors. That is a combined 14 for 67 just from three-point shots, and a number I believe that will start to gradually improve.

Again, according to NBA.com advanced statistics, LeBron is averaging an incredibly high 15.0 potential assists per game across his opening two games. That means that aside from the assists that were recorded, there has been 30 instances across twongames where LeBron has made a pass leading to a shot that was then missed and no assist recorded.

Portland also comes into this game tied for third worst in the NBA in terms of opponents assists per game. For all of these reasons I believe we can find good value in backing LeBron James to record over 6.5 assists on Sunday against the Blazers.

The second opportunity I'll be looking to capitalise on is JUSUF NURKIC TO RECORD A DOUBLE DOUBLE.

I touched on this point briefly, but Nurkic has had a double double in each of his last seven meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers, and 8 eight out of 10 meetings overall with the Lakers while Anthony Davis has been on the team.

The Lakers struggled last time out against another seven-footer in Ivica Zubac, letting him compile 14 points and 17 rebounds, and I would expect Nurkic to have some of the same success.

The key will be foul trouble, as a couple early fouls can derail a player and their performance output, but I believe Nurkic will be able to keep himself on the court and continue the recent form he has had against the Lakers.

Posted at 0930 on 23/10/22

