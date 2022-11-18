Indiana Pacers @ Houston Rockets

The Rockets are among one of the top teams in the league in pace or tempo, and also one of the worst teams defensively. This combination leaves a lot of opportunity for teams to really fill in the stat sheet against them.

The more possessions in a game there are, the greater the chance of more points, rebounds, and assists we will see from both teams.

The matchup that I am most interested in for this game is MYLES TURNER, the Pacers centre, against this Rockets defence. Particularly the defence of Turner by Houston centre Alperen Sengun.

Turner is off to a great start after missing some time early in the season. He provides a great source of both scoring and defending for the Pacers and has lately been the hot topic of trade rumours.

He tends to play aggressively on defence which can see him get into foul trouble, which is an obvious negative, but is also the reason he's amongst the league leaders in blocks per game.

I believe this is a matchup that is too good to pass up this evening against a poor Rockets defence, and I am hopeful that even with minor foul trouble he will be able to still log around the 30 minute mark.

This should give him ample opportunity to hit the lower OVER 16.5 POINT target as well as the higher OVER 19.5 POINT line and hopefully surpass them with ease.

Turner is a very good player in his own right, but is enhanced by the fact that the Pacers have an extremely talented backcourt.

The combination of Haliburton and Hield has been very effective thus far. Indiana is also getting big efforts out of Rookie of The Year contender Bennedict Mathurin.

The plethora of offensive talent means that teams can not afford to key in too much on one particular player as they will get exploited in other areas if they do.

I think that Turner is going to be able to have a lot of success against a team that has not only been poor at defending overall, but has been particularly struggling against opposing centres.