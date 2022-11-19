Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers

The first game I am going to look at this evening involves a team I focused on last night, the Indiana Pacers. After defeating the Rockets in Houston, the Pacers come back home to Indiana this evening to face the Orlando Magic.

The Magic were able to steal a one-point victory in Chicago last night against the Bulls before coming to Indiana to face the Pacers. While both of these teams played road games last night, the Magic actually have the much shorter trip to Indianapolis from neighbouring Illinois.

The big story for the Magic thus far has to be the extraordinary play of their Rookie of The Year candidate, Paolo Banchero. Unfortunately for the Magic, Banchero has missed the last several games due to an injury and is expected to miss at least one more week before returning to action.

With Banchero missing time, it has opened up substantial shares of the ball as he was the top option for the Magic on offense.

In the absence of Banchero, FRANZ WAGNER has stepped up and has had an increased usage rate. In fact, over the last five games that Banchero has missed, Wagner has led the Magic in usage rate and been a focal point in this offense.

The Pacers like to play to their namesake and really get up and down the court. They don't play particularly well on the defensive side of the ball and struggle with defending wing players like Franz Wagner.

I think that their up-tempo style of play could be a detriment to their success this evening after playing last night, and I am looking for Wagner to capitalise against an already suspect defence.

Wagner should be able to have success against this Pacer team and I expect him to contribute in all facets of the game, which is why I like his line of OVER 28.5 COMBINED POINTS, ASSISTS AND REBOUNDS this evening.