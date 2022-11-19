Daniel Costanza's NBA tips have been flying, posting a +5.9pt profit through November so far, and he has two bets from across Saturday night's games.
2pts Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) Over 28.5 Combined Points, Rebounds and Assists at evens (Sky Bet)
2pts Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) Over 22.5 Combined Points and Rebounds at evens (Sky Bet)
The first game I am going to look at this evening involves a team I focused on last night, the Indiana Pacers. After defeating the Rockets in Houston, the Pacers come back home to Indiana this evening to face the Orlando Magic.
The Magic were able to steal a one-point victory in Chicago last night against the Bulls before coming to Indiana to face the Pacers. While both of these teams played road games last night, the Magic actually have the much shorter trip to Indianapolis from neighbouring Illinois.
The big story for the Magic thus far has to be the extraordinary play of their Rookie of The Year candidate, Paolo Banchero. Unfortunately for the Magic, Banchero has missed the last several games due to an injury and is expected to miss at least one more week before returning to action.
With Banchero missing time, it has opened up substantial shares of the ball as he was the top option for the Magic on offense.
In the absence of Banchero, FRANZ WAGNER has stepped up and has had an increased usage rate. In fact, over the last five games that Banchero has missed, Wagner has led the Magic in usage rate and been a focal point in this offense.
The Pacers like to play to their namesake and really get up and down the court. They don't play particularly well on the defensive side of the ball and struggle with defending wing players like Franz Wagner.
I think that their up-tempo style of play could be a detriment to their success this evening after playing last night, and I am looking for Wagner to capitalise against an already suspect defence.
Wagner should be able to have success against this Pacer team and I expect him to contribute in all facets of the game, which is why I like his line of OVER 28.5 COMBINED POINTS, ASSISTS AND REBOUNDS this evening.
The second play I am going to look at this evening is on IVICA ZUBAC as his Clippers play host to the San Antonio Spurs.
Spurs centre Jakob Poeltl has not had a tremendous amount of success thus far when it comes to defending the opposition centre.
These teams met two weeks ago and Zubac was able to dominate down low, scoring a season-high 17 points while shooting 80% and also grabbing 15 rebounds.
Dating back to March of last year, Zubac has had continued success against Poeltl as across four games between the pair, averaging just over 13 points and 12 rebounds per game.
After failing to reach double-digit scoring in each of his last 3 games, I think Zubac will be in the mood tonight at home and is in a prime position to have a solid offensive game against an opponent he has had success against, so backing him to rack up OVER 22.5 COMBINED POINTS AND REBOUNDS makes great appeal.
