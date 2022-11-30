As we close out November, this evening is another jam-packed night of NBA action.

With a whole host of games available, we have a wide variety of selections to choose from and make up tonight’s selections.

Firstly, Orlando Magic host Atlanta Hawks and PAOLO BANCHERO looks the man to follow here.

Banchero continues to prove his worth as the 2022 top-overall draft pick. He has played with tremendous poise thus far and is already one of the leaders on this young Magic team.

The Hawks are coming into Orlando having lost four of their last five and have been struggling to defend forwards just like Banchero.

Banchero should have continued success tonight against this Hawks defence and I think there is solid value in his total points lines.

I’ll be playing Banchero to score over 20.5 points as well as Banchero to score 25+ points to smaller stakes.

Another match-up I'll be taking a look at this evening is the Houston Rockets as they take on the Denver Nuggets.

Much like the Gilgeous-Alexander angle we looked at last week with success, I'm going to look at Jalen Green to have over 1.5 1st quarter assists (7/5 with bet365) as I believe the value here is too good to pass up.

JALEN GREEN, much like Gilgeous-Alexander, plays a lot of 1st quarter minutes, averaging over 10 per game for his team. He has also had two assists or more in the 1st quarter in all three of his most recent matches, including hitting the mark against this same Nuggets team in Denver his last time out.

Green also leads his team in usage right by a considerable margin, which to me are all ingredients for success in a line like this.

As long as he doesn't get himself into early foul trouble and can play his standard 10 or 11 minutes in the 1st quarter, I believe the value is more than fair on the price we are getting.