Mid-week in the NBA will once again not disappoint as this evening has a whole host of games for our enjoyment. After just 3 games last night, we are treated to a more typical 11-game slate tonight. Of these 11 games, there are 2 in particular that I will be looking at for bets this evening.

The first game I'll look at is the Boston Celtics heading out West to take on the Phoenix Suns. This should be one of the best matchups of the evening as it could realistically be a matchup we see in the NBA Finals this season. We have the top team in the East going up against the top team in the West, as things stand right now.

The Celtics continue to play great basketball, boasting a league-best 20-5 record. This is in large part due to their dynamic duo of All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Each among the best players at their position, they are a nightmare for any team to try and figure out.

For this game in particular, I am going to look for Jaylen Brown to have a solid outing against a team that isn't particularly great at defending shooting guards. Brown has been playing at an extremely high level as of late and certainly doesn't need any help but this matchup looks to be a good one.

I'll be playing JAYLEN BROWN OVER 35.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS because I believe his imprint on the game will be huge.

He should have his hand in every aspect of the game this evening and is always a danger to hit this number in points scored alone.

The other game I will be looking at this evening is the Washington Wizards facing off against the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards lost their star man Bradley Beal after just 3 minutes in their last game and he is expected to miss at least the next week of games for the Wizards.

Being the Wizards star comes with a lot of usage rate and share of shots on offense. With Beal out, those are now up for grabs and a majority of the excess work should fall on the shoulders of KYLE KUZMA, who has settled in nicely to his role in Washington.

He has been speculation of trade in recent days, but the Wizards have shut down those rumours and said Kuzma is a cornerstone of their team.

Kuzma is a dynamic player and should be able to expose the weakness the Bulls have shown at defending the power forward position. These two teams played very early in the season and Kuzma was able to pour in 26 points which led his team to a narrow win.

I think Kuzma will have much of the same success this evening against the Bulls and should see an uptick in his numbers with Beal now missing.

Back him to score OVER 35.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS.