Heading into the weekend, we have a smaller slate than usual in the NBA this evening, but there is one game with one player in particular that I believe has considerable value and that is what I'll be looking to capitalise on tonight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers take their show on the road and head to Oklahoma City where they will face off against the Thunder. These teams have met previously this season with the Cavaliers edging the Thunder in Cleveland 110-102. The Thunder will look to turn the tables tonight and should prove a tricky task for the Cavaliers as they can be a tough out at home.

The matchup within this game that I am interested in is Evan Mobley against the Thunder frontcourt. The Thunder don't have an incredibly big team and typically start rookie Jalen Williams at the power forward position. Mobley should have a considerable size advantage and should be able to get the better of Williams on that end of the floor.

Mobley is surrounded by talent, and benefits from having a pair of All-Star caliber guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to help ease the defensive attention he will see. The Thunder guards can't afford to double down on Mobley in the post which would leave Garland and Mitchell open from outside where they have tremendous accuracy.

The Thunder also take a lot of shots. They are among the league leaders in shots attempted per game and I think this will give Mobley a good chance at a solid rebounding total as well because the Thunder are certainly not prolific on the glass with the size they give up by starting a smaller lineup.

Stamina has been no issue for Mobley and he has consistently played well into the 35-minute mark recently. If he can stay out of foul trouble I think he will have a prime matchup and opportunity tonight to hit his marks, and that is why I am focusing on the Points + Rebounds total here.

Odds correct at 1915 GMT on 27/01/23