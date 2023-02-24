The NBA action has picked right back up where it left off before the All-Star break as we are now in the final stretch of the regular season. We should have some great races in both conferences as teams are vying for the available playoff spots.

Tonight I'll take a look at the games on tap as we head into the weekend, and we should hopefully benefit from the extended time off these players have had over the past week.

The first game I am looking at is between the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. JALEN BRUNSON should be playing with a chip on his shoulder after being snubbed from the All-Star game himself. Brunson is putting up phenomenal numbers in a career year and should most definitely have been elected to the All-Star team last weekend.

Because he was not, I suspect he will use that motivation and continue to show critics he is the real deal. He has been a fantastic addition to this Knicks team and has thrived with the style of play that Tom Thibodeau is running in New York. It reminds me very much of when Thibodeau was in Chicago and coaching a perennial MVP candidate in Derrick Rose prior to his knee injuries.

Brunson dominates possessions and is the key to the Knicks offence. He has skilled players around him, including All-Star Julius Randle, who prevent teams from focusing too much attention solely on Brunson. He has seen great success going up against this Wizards team, averaging over 30 points per game in their 2 prior meetings in January this year.

I think Brunson will continue that success against a suspect Wizards defence, and will be eager to get back on the court and show All-Star voters why they should have voted him into the All-Star game. He should be a great candidate to hit his mark tonight given how much time on the ball he will see.

The other game I'll look at this evening is between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls are one of the teams who were happy with what they had at the trade deadline and confident they could make a run for the playoffs. NICOLA VUCEVIC has been playing excellent basketball, and it should come as no surprise with him being at the end of his contract and potentially entering free agency this summer.

Vucevic has dominated the glass so far in 2023, and should continue that tonight against a Nets team that is certainly not as prolific as they once were on the offensive end of the court. If Vucevic has had a flaw most recently, I would say that in watching him I have noticed his lack of aggression on the offensive side of the ball. He has frequently passed up open shots which I believe he will need to start taking if this Bulls team has a chance at a playoff spot.

I do, however, think this trend presents a nice opportunity to back his rebounds and assists line tonight. He is more than capable of hitting this number in rebounds alone but should have no trouble racking up a couple of assists with both Lavine and DeRozan back on the court.

Odds correct at 1000 GMT on 24/02/23